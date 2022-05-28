Patriots Make It Two in a Row in Portland

Anthony Volpe of the Somerset Patriots

Portland, Maine - The Somerset Patriots (28-15) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs (22-22) by the score of 9-6 at Hadlock Field on Saturday afternoon.

Mickey Gasper (1) got the scoring started for Somerset with a two-run home run in the third, his first long ball of the season.

Devlin Granberg cut the lead in half in the fourth with an RBI triple before a two-run Izzy Wilson (2) home run put the Sea Dogs on top.

The Patriots answered in the next inning to tie the game on an RBI double by Jeisson Rosario and regained the lead on a Blake Perkins RBI infield single.

Anthony Volpe then hit an RBI double in the sixth before Rosario struck again with a two-run single for a 7-3 advantage. Rosario went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Volpe led the way with a four-hit performance and also scored a run, drove in one and drew a walk.

Christian Koss (4) made it a one-score ballgame with a three-run blast in the sixth.

Jesus Bastidas (2) provided Somerset with two insurance runs with a blast in the ninth for the 9-6 final.

Jhony Brito (5-2) picked up the win after he allowed six runs on eight hits and eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. Chris Murphy (2-3) suffered the loss with four runs on six hits in five innings of work. Derek Craft (4) came on in the ninth and recorded the save.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on the road on Sunday with a 1:00 pm game versus the Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field. Fans can catch all the action on FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Patriots Baseball.

