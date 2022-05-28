Curve Get Late Hit, See Win Streak End

HARRISBURG, PA - Altoona avoided being no-hit with a single from Liover Peguero but saw their season-long five game win streak come to an end in a 3-2 defeat to the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday night at FNB Field.

Held without a hit into the eighth inning, Altoona took advantage of four straight walks from Senators pitching to force in their first run of the game and make it a 2-1 game. Connor Scott then reached on a fielder's choice to bring home the game's tying run, but the Curve stranded two on base to end the eighth inning.

With the game tied at two in the top of the ninth inning Liover Peguero picked up Altoona's only hit of the night with a solid single to left-center. Peguero ended up stranded at first base as three straight Curve batters went down on strikes.

Harrisburg sent a capacity crowd of 7,850 fans home happy with a walk-off solo homer from catcher Brady Lindsly with one out in the ninth inning off JC Flowers.

On the mound, Altoona got a solid five inning outing from Kyle Nicolas who matched a season-high with eight strikeouts and allowed just three baserunners after surrendering two first inning runs. Will Kobos followed with his sixth consecutive scoreless inning, picking up a strikeout in a 1-2-3 sixth inning before handing the ball off to Flowers. Flowers set down seven straight batters on 20 pitches before Lindsly's game-winner on a 1-0 pitch with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

Without the benefit of a home run, Altoona's run of 12 straight games with a home run came to an end; setting a new franchise record.

Altoona completes their series with the Senators on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Right-hander Luis Ortiz will start for the Curve, with the Senators slated to start RHP Luis Reyes.

