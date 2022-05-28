Early Lead Evaporates in 9-2 Squirrles' Loss to Goats

May 28, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost, 9-3, to the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday night at The Diamond, their third straight defeat.

The Yard Goats (28-16) scored all nine of their runs with two outs and had five stolen bases. The Flying Squirrels (23-21) pitching staff tied a season-high with nine walks allowed by their four pitchers.

With the bases loaded in the third inning, Sean Roby punched a two-RBI single into center field off Hartford starter Noah Davis (Win, 2-3) and gave Richmond a 2-0 advantage. Davis finished with seven strikeouts over five innings with two runs allowed.

Hartford responded with three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-2 advantage. Ezequiel Tovar drove in two runs with a single and Isaac Collins scored from third base on a double steal to give Hartford the lead.

Jimmy Herron extended the Hartford lead to 5-2 with a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Armani Smith moved the score to 5-3 with an RBI double to center field in the sixth. Smith finished the night 2-for-3 and has collected three multi-hit games over seven played at Double-A.

With two runners on and two outs in the seventh, Kyle Datres hammered a three-run homer to left field to push the Yard Goats' advantage to 8-3.

Brenton Doyle pushed the Yard Goats ahead, 9-3, in the eighth with an RBI single. Four of the five pitchers used by Richmond allowed at least one run against the Yard Goats.

Richmond starter Bryan Brickhouse (Loss, 2-3) allowed three runs, two hits and tied a season-high five walks over 3.2 innings with three strikeouts.

The homestand concludes Sunday with a first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. The first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under will receive a Patriotic Youth Bucket Hat presented by Pepsi & Aquafina. Kids 14 and under are invited for Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Nesquik from 12:45-1:05 p.m. and after the game, kids are invited for Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine following the conclusion of the game. Right-hander Gray Fenter (0-3, 5.33) will get the start for Richmond opposed by Hartford right-hander Karl Kauffmann (3-1, 2.81).

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.