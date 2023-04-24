Playoff Series Shifts to the Jungle

Fort Wayne, IN - After stumbling in games one and two of their opening round Kelly Cup series against Cincinnati, the Komets look to even up the best-of-seven series at home this week. Game three is tomorrow night, starting at 7:35, while game four is scheduled for Friday at 8:05 p.m. If necessary, game five will be played at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday starting at 6:05 p.m.

Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

#1 Cincinnati Cyclones (47-16-9) vs. #4 Fort Wayne Komets (34-31-4-3)

Game 1 - Cincinnati 4 Komets 3 OT

Game 2 - Cincinnati 2 Komets 1

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 25 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 4 - Friday, April 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 5 - Sunday, April 30 at 6:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 2 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 3 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)

Tickets for all playoff home games available at the Coliseum ticket office or ticketmaster.com/komets

Game one - The Komets came to our firing in game one at Cincinnati, scoring three goals in the first period. Oliver Cooper scored the first post-season goal at 2:24, followed by a pair of tallies from Tye Felhaber that chased Cincinnati's starting goalie Mark Sinclair. After a scoreless second period, Komet defenseman Blake Siebenaler was assessed a double minor penalty for high sticking at the 20:00 mark. In the third, Sam Dove-McFalls was also called for high sticking just 1:10 into the period to give the Cyclones a two-man advantage. Cincinnati scored on the power play to make it 3-1. The Cyclones beat starting goaltender Rylan Parenteau two more times to send the game to overtime. In the extra frame, Louis Caporusso netted the game-winner at 2:42. Beck Warm turned aside all 24 shots he faced in relief to get the win. Parenteau took the loss making 36 saves. The Cyclones went two of seven on the power play. The Komets were zero for six with the man advantage.

Game two- With Ryan Fanti given the net in game two at Cincinnati, the Komets surrendered two first period goals, with the second scored short-handed at 19:24. The two teams skated to a stalemate in the second period. The Komets finally broke through in the third when Matt Alvaro scored on a power play at 14:22 to make the score 2-1. With Fanti pulled for the extra skater late in the period, the Komets could not net the equalizer giving the game to the Cyclones. Fanti made 24 saves, while Beck Warm bested the Komets with 32 saves. The Komets went one for eight on the power play.

Komet streaks-

Points: Adam Brubacher, 2 games

Assists: Adam Brubacher, 2 games

Road Points: Adam Brubacher 2 games

Road Assists: Adam Brubacher, 2 games

Upcoming Promotions:

MARATHON REWARDS - FRIDAY, APRIL 28 -- Turn in your completed Marathon Fill-Up Card for a special Buy One Get One Free Ticket Offer for this Friday Night's Home Game. Offer good only in person at the Coliseum Ticket Office.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home playoff games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

