ECHL Transactions - April 24
April 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 24, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Jarrod Gourley, D assigned by Utica
Add Colin Long, F activated from reserve
Delete Erik Middendorf, F placed on reserve
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Cameron Hillis, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford
Delete Andrew Perrott, D placed on reserve
Delete Logan Nijhoff, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Reid Cooper, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Nick Master, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve
Add Ryan Scarfo, F activated from reserve
Add Bear Hughes, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Magera, F placed on reserve
Delete Jackson Leppard, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Anderson, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 24, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - April 24 - ECHL
- Mariners Add Goaltender Reid Cooper - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Game 3, Allen at KC, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Playoff Series Shifts to the Jungle - Fort Wayne Komets
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report: April 24, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Adverse Travel Forces Schedule Updates for North Division Semifinals - Adirondack Thunder
- Adverse Travel Forces Schedule Updates for North Division Semifinals - Newfoundland Growlers
- 2022-23 Thunder Year in Review - Wichita Thunder
- Mavericks Look to Take Series Lead in Critical Game 3 Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals Take Series Lead to Maine for Games 3 against Mariners - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.