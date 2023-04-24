ECHL Transactions - April 24

April 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 24, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Jarrod Gourley, D assigned by Utica

Add Colin Long, F activated from reserve

Delete Erik Middendorf, F placed on reserve

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Cameron Hillis, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford

Delete Andrew Perrott, D placed on reserve

Delete Logan Nijhoff, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Reid Cooper, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Nick Master, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve

Add Ryan Scarfo, F activated from reserve

Add Bear Hughes, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Magera, F placed on reserve

Delete Jackson Leppard, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Anderson, D placed on reserve

