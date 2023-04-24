Mariners Add Goaltender Reid Cooper

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have added goaltender Reid Cooper to the playoff roster, announcing his signing to an Amateur Tryout (ATO) on Monday, ahead of Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals. Cooper played collegiately at Robert Morris University and most recently, Curry College.

A 24-year-old netminder from Corman Park, Saskatchewan, Cooper finished up his college career with Curry this spring and was one of the best goaltenders in all of NCAA Division III hockey. He posted a record of 20-6-1 in 27 appearances, with a 1.92 GAA and a .935 SV%. He finished with the third most victories of any goaltender in the nation, three of which were shutouts. It was Cooper's second season at Curry, after transferring from Division I Robert Morris University, where he played from 2018-2021. Prior to college, he played in the British Columbia Hockey League, for the Coquitlam Express and Salmon River Silverbacks.

Cooper was signed to an ATO by the Washington Capitals on April 13th, and dressed as a backup, but did not appear in game action.

The Mariners host Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals against the Reading Royals tonight at 7 PM. They currently trail the best-of-seven series, two games to none. Game 3 is presented by Geiger and the first 1,000 fans will receive a rally towel. Game 4 is Tuesday night at 7 PM, and Game 5, if necessary, would be Wednesday, also at 7. Tickets for all first round home playoff games are on sale now at marinersofmaine.com/playoffs. The Mariners 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs are presented by Evergreen Credit Union.

