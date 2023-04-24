Stingrays Even Series Behind Stevenson's Shutout

South Carolina Stingrays react following a goal

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays evened the series at a game apiece as they beat the Florida Everblades by a score of 4-0 on Monday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Clay Stevenson led the way with a 27-save shutout, his fourth of the season.

South Carolina gained an early advantage as Kevin O'Neil lifted a shot past the blocker of a screened Cam Johnson for the 1-0 lead while on the power play. Anthony Del Gaizo set up in front of the net and screened the Florida netminder, allowing O'Neil an open attempt at the 3:42 mark of the opening stanza.

Ryan Scarfo doubled the lead with 5:11 remaining in the opening period. Scarfo swept a shot from outside the left circle that ramped off Johnson's stick and squeezed past the short-side post for the 2-0 advantage.

The Stingrays closed out the first frame with their second power play goal of the night. Jonny Evans hit Ty Thorpe with a no-look pass where Thorpe snapped a shot past the left pad of Johnson.

A scoreless second period sent the game into the final frame with the Stingrays leading 3-0. With time winding down and on the man advantage, Florida pulled their netminder for the 6-on-4 play. Lawton Courtnall put an end to the scoring, guiding the puck into the empty net with 3:30 left in regulation for the 4-0 final.

The Stingrays head south to Estero for Game 3 of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs this Wednesday, April 26th, against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

