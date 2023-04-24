Adverse Travel Forces Schedule Updates for North Division Semifinals

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced today that due to adverse travel-related weather conditions impacting both teams, the North Division Semifinals between the Growlers and the Adirondack Thunder has been rescheduled.

All remaining games in the series will still be played at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's.

The updated North Division Semifinals schedule will be as follows:

Game Four/Home Game 1 - Thursday, April 27 (7:00 p.m.)

Game Five/Home Game 2 - Sunday, April 30 (4:00 p.m.)

Game Six/Home Game 3 - Monday, May 1* (7:00 p.m.)

Game Seven/Home Game 4 - Wednesday, May 3* (7:00 p.m.)

*If necessary

For fans who have already purchased tickets for 'Home Game 1' originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, your ticket is now valid for 'Home Game 1' which will be played on Thursday, April 27.

If fans are unable to attend or if you wish to attend a different game in the series due to the rescheduling, please contact the Mary Brown's Centre Box Office at 709-576-7657.

The same practice can be followed for all purchased tickets for the remainder of the series:

-HOME GAME 2 tickets are now valid for Sunday, April 30 @ 4:00 p.m.

-HOME GAME 3 tickets are now valid for Monday, May 1 @ 7:00 p.m.

-HOME GAME 4 tickets are now valid for Wednesday, May 3 @ 7:00 p.m.

Season ticket holders should continue to use their current tickets while observing the new dates that are listed above.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit nlgrowlers.com/playoffs.

