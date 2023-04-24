Mavericks Look to Take Series Lead in Critical Game 3 Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - With the series evened up at one game apiece, the Kansas City Mavericks will play their final home game of the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs tonight at 7:05 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

With the Allen Americans taking Game 1 and the Mavericks answering back with a Game 2 victory, tonight's Game 3 is the biggest game of the season. A huge crowd is expected at Cable Dahmer Arena as the Mavericks look to take the lead in the best-of-seven series.

Following tonight's game, the two teams will play the remainder of the series in Allen, Texas, with Game 4 beginning on Friday night, April 28.

Tickets for tonight's Game 3 of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs are currently on sale via the Mavericks ticket office. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of exciting postseason hockey in Kansas City!

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, Mo., 64055

