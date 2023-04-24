ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspension resulting from ECHL Playoff Game #D-2, Greenville at Jacksonville, on April 23.

Greenville's Tyler Inamoto has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a high-sticking infraction at 0:59 of the first period.

Inamoto will miss Greenville's playoff game vs. Jacksonville on April 25.

Jacksonville's Jacob Friend has been fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 20:00 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

