Game Day Preview: Game 3, Allen at KC, 7:05 PM

Zach Massicotte of the Allen Americans (left) fights with the Kansas City Mavericks

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play Game 3 the Kelly Cup Playoffs tonight in Kansas City. The series is tied 1-1. Following tonight's game, the two teams will travel to Allen for Game 4 on Friday night.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Friday, April 28th, 7:05 PM CDT

Americans rally back, but fall short: The Allen Americans dropped Game 2 of their first round series against KC, 3-2 on Thursday night in Independence, Missouri. Kansas City jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Americans rallied back to tie the game. Stefan Fournier scored his first of the postseason in the second period to cut the lead in half. Chad Butcher capitalized on a Kansas City mistake to even the game at 2-2 in the third period, but a fluky goal by KC gave the Mavericks the lead for good. The series is tied 1-1. Tonight will be the final game in Kansas City this series. The loss on Thursday night was the first loss to the Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena this season. Allen has a 3-1-0 record on the road in KC.

Special Teams: The Americans power play is 2-for-9 in the postseason at 22.2 %. The Americans went 1-for-6 with the man advantage on Thursday night. Their penalty kill has given up one power play goal in four attempts (75.0%).

Leading the team in scoring: Rookie forward Hank Crone leads the Americans in scoring through two postseason games with three points (0 goals and 3 assists). Colton Hargrove leads the Americans in goals with 2.

In the First: The Americans are outscoring Kansas City 2-1 in the first period through two playoff games. Colton Hargrove and Jack Combs have supplied the first period offense.

Crone named ECHL MVP: Americans forward Hank Crone was named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL MVP last Friday. Crone was the unanimous choice finishing the season with 105 points, 10 ahead of teammate Jack Combs who was second overall with 95 points. Crone led the league in goals with 49, a team record. He also led the league with 33 power play points. He was named Rookie of the Month twice during the 2022-2023 season, and Player of the Month two times. He was the ECHL Player of the Week twice during the regular season. He was also the 2022-2023 Rookie of the Year. He was the second player in team history to win the award. Chad Costello won back-to-back in 2015-2016 and 2016-2017.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Final Regular Season Stats

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-0

Away: 1-1

Overall: 1-1

Last 10: 1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (2) Colton Hargrove

Assists: (3) Hank Crone

Points: (3) Hank Crone

+/-: (+2) Colby McAuley

PIM: (2) Zach Massicotte and four others

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 1-1

Away: 0-0

Overall: 1-1

Last 10: 1-1

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (2) Tristan Mullin Assists:

(1) Cole Coskey and three others

Points: (2) Tristan Mullin and two others

+/-: (+2) Theo Calvas

PIM: (6) Josh Lammon

The best of seven series is tied 1-1

Game 1 Americans 3 at Kansas City 2 Final

Game 2 Americans 2 @ Kansas City 3 Final

Game 3 Monday, April 24th @ Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Game 4 Friday, April 28th vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Game 5 Saturday, April 29th vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM (If necessary)

Game 6 Monday, May 1st vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM (If necessary)

Game 7, Wednesday, May 3rd, vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM (If necessary)

