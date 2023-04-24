Adverse Travel Forces Schedule Updates for North Division Semifinals

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, in conjunction with the Newfoundland Growlers and ECHL, announced today that due to adverse travel conditions impacting both teams, Game Four of the North Division Semifinal between the Thunder and Growlers has been rescheduled.

All remaining games in the series will still be played at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's.

The updated North Division Semifinals schedule will be as follows:

Game Four - Thursday, April 27 (5:30 p.m. EST)

Game Five - Sunday, April 30 (2:30 p.m. EST)

Game Six - Monday, May 1* (5:30 p.m. EST)

Game Seven - Wednesday, May 3* (5:30 p.m. EST)

*If necessary

