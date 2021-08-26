Playoff Push Continues with Six-Game Road Trip

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders' "Push for the Playoffs" continues this weekend as they begin a six-game road trip in New Jersey on Friday, Aug. 27.

The Boulders will take on the host Jackals in a three-game weekend set that includes games on Saturday, Aug. 28, and concludes on Sunday, Aug. 29. Game time on Friday for game one of the series is 7 p.m., followed by a 6:05 p.m. start on Saturday. The finale on Sunday is a matinee set for a 2:05 p.m. first pitch.

After a day off on Monday, Aug. 30, the Boulders head to Washington (PA) to battle the Wild Things, who are in a tight race for first place in the Northeast Division of the Frontier League, sitting right on the heels of division leading Sussex County.

The three-game set with the Wild Things will run from Tuesday, Aug. 31 to Thursday, Sept. 2. Each game is set to commence at 7:05 p.m.

With the regular season nearing an end, each game is magnified in importance for the Boulders as they continue their fight for the Atlantic Division crown.

