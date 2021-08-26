Washingtons Pounds out 19 Hits and Takes Finale

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things' offense exploded in the series finale against Tri-City Thursday after being shutout in the middle game and with the help of that, took the pivotal series finale and rubber game, 12-5. Washington had a season high 19 hits in the win and got at least one from every starter in the lineup. Six Wild Things had multi-hit nights.

The Wild Things started with a seven-run first inning. Washington loaded the bases with one out before the barrage came. Grant Heyman lined a single back through the middle to plate a run and make it 1-0. Hector Roa grounded into a fielder's choice to plate a run and make it 2-0. Trevor Casanova singled home two on a line to center before Tristan Peterson doubled home two more to make it 6-0. Andrew Czech plated Peterson with a double of his own.

Tri-City got a run back in the second on a homer by Luis Roman but Washington added two in the second on Hector Roa's two-run homer, his 10th blast of the season, making it 9-1. Andrew Czech's second RBI double of the game made it 10-1 Washington in the fourth before Brad Zunica homered to bring it to 10-2 in the top of the fifth. The score went to 11-2 on a sac fly by Peterson in the sixth. The Cats plated two in the seventh.

Washington got its 12th and final run in the eighth on an RBI single by Nick Ward. Tri-City added a run in the ninth to bring the game to its final of 12-5.

Tristan Peterson, Bralin Jackson and Trevor Casanova had two hits apiece while Scotty Dubrule and Hector Roa each had three. Andrew Czech had four hits in five trips for Washington. Czech and Casanova drove in two while Peterson and Roa plated three.

Roa's three RBI brings his year total to 46, which gives him 247 RBI for his Wild Things' career. That's 10 off the career record of 257 for Washington, owned by Chris Sidick. His homer was his 55th of his career in Washington, tying him for second all time on the Wild Things' career leaderboards.

Czech became the sixth Wild Thing to record a four-hit game in the victory. Alex Boshers earned his third win with five innings of work. Steven Colon was charged with two runs over two innings and Zach Strecker allowed a run in the ninth before getting a double play to end it. Jesus Balaguer had the only scoreless outing of the night. Bruce Bell suffered the loss with five innings of 10-run ball (nine earned) on 13 hits.

Washington, despite the win, is still two games back in the Northeast Division because Sussex County came back and won against New Jersey. The Wild Things now get set to welcome Equipe Quebec, who has won 11 games consecutively. Quebec has scored double digit runs in six of seven games coming in to the series opener tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. at Wild Things Park. It's Kickin' It Country Night presented by Nutrition Fix on a Fireworks Friday.

