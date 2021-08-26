Home Stand Preview August 27-29

The Grizzlies are excited to host the Evansville Otters for three games from August 27th, 28th and 29th. The weekend is highlighted by 80's Night sponsored by GCS Credit Union!

August 27- GCS Flashback Friday 80's- Ted Simmons VIP Meet and Greet

Get ready for a blast from the past as your Grizzlies throw it back to the 80's. Wear your acid-washed jeans and bust out the Karate Kid on Betamax to get ready for this fun-filled Friday night at the ballpark!

The Grizzlies take on the Evansville Otters at 6:45PM. Join us on this Excellent Adventure!

August 28- Nick at Nite

Come to the ballpark to enjoy a night of family fun and great music! Celebrate Friday night with all of your favorite Nikelodeon characters like Spongebob Squarepants and his friends! There will also be a Sunglasses giveaway!

The Grizzlies play the Evansville Otters. First pitch is at 6:45PM.

August 29- Sunday Funday- Blues Clues

Get the Handy Dandy Notebooks ready, because Blue's got a clue!

Find out the clue on Sunday, August 29th at 5:45 PM when the Grizzlies take on the Evansville Otters!

