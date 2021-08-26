Miners Split Doubleheader with Crushers

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners won their eighth game in a row in shutout fashion in game one of a doubleheader against the Lake Erie Crushers by a score of 2-0, but could not get the big hit they needed in dropping the second game 2-1, splitting the two contests at Mercy Health Stadium.

In the first contest, the Miners got the lead for good in the top of the second inning, as Jamey Smart led off the frame against Lake Erie starter Ryan Feierabend (7-5) with a single, and Anthony Brocato followed by hitting a two-run home run to right-center field, with his team-best 14th long ball of the season making it 2-0 Southern Illinois.

Zac Westcott (11-3) would take it from there, allowing the Crushers just three singles in the first six innings while striking out eight batters to hold the opposition down. In the bottom of the seventh, the veteran struck out his ninth batter of the game for the third start in a row, and after the Crushers got the tying runs on base, Joey Pulido came on with one out and struck out both Brody Wofford and Nick Rotola to preserve the victory, earning his ninth save of the season. It was the Miners' 12th win this this year via the shutout, extending their own team record. In the process, Westcott earned his league-leading 11th win of the year, becoming the third Miner to reach that total in a single season.

In the second game, the Miners also got ahead early, as in the top of the third inning, Ian Walters led off with a double and came around to score on a two-out RBI double by Bryant Flete, making the score 1-0. But after Southern Illinois loaded the bases with no one out and could not expand the lead in the top of the fourth, Lake Erie scored both of their runs in the bottom half on an RBI triple by Steven Kraft followed by a sacrifice fly by Bryan De La Rosa, as the home team grabbed a 2-1 lead.

The Miners would attempt to rally, getting the tying run into scoring position in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, but stranding that runner each time in suffering the close loss, splitting the doubleheader as their eight-game overall win streak was broken.

The Miners will next head to Florence to kick off a crucial three-game weekend series against the Y'alls with the two teams separated by a single game in the Frontier League West Division standings. Chase Cunningham will get the nod on the mound for the Miners against Florence's Johnathon Tripp, with first pitch scheduled for 6:03 p.m. CT as Southern Illinois looks to regain momentum in their chase for the playoffs.

