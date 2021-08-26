Florence Wins in Walk-Off Fashion, Takes Series from Joliet

August 26, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - On a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the ninth, pinch runner Rodney Tennie scampered home to send Florence Y'alls fans home happy with a 6-5 victory over the Joliet Slammers on Thursday night at Y'alls Ballpark.

A huge lead-off, pinch-hit double from Jordan Brower got things started for the Y'alls in the ninth, who trailed by a run entering the inning. Connor Crane tied the game up on a safety squeeze with one out in the inning.

In a back-and-forth affair, it took runs in each the eighth and ninth innings for Florence to earn the win. Shortstop Luis Pintor led the way offensively, smacking three hits and driving in a run to boost his average to .313 on the 2021 season. Right fielder Axel Johnson doubled twice and scored three times.

Jonaiker Villalobos tossed a solid 5.0 innings for Florence, earning a no-decision while striking out seven Slammers batters and allowing three runs. Karl Craigie pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first win of the season and striking out a pair.

With the win, Florence improves to 46-33 and 8-1 against Joliet. The two teams next meet over Labor Day Weekend for a four-game series at the Slammers.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.