Action Packed Labor Day Weekend Series to Close out Home Schedule

Rockland County, NY - The Labor Day Weekend set with the Tri-City Valley Cats at Palisades Credit Union Park promises to include something for everyone as the New York Boulders' "Push for the Playoffs" heads into the homestretch.

The four-game set at Palisades Credit Union Park includes an encore professional wrestling exhibition, a school folder giveaway, tailgate party, "Pink in the Park" night and Fan Appreciation Day, as well as a pair of fireworks' extravaganzas, kids running the bases and, of course, New York Boulders' baseball.

The series with the Valley Cats will be crucial to the Boulders' pennant hopes, as New York is locked in a three-way battle for the top spot in the Frontier League's Atlantic Division with Tri-City and Equipe Quebec.

The series with the Valley Cats will open with a 7 p.m. game on Friday and will be followed by a 6:30 p.m. contest the next night, Saturday.

First pitch on Sunday is set for 6 p.m., with Monday's final regular season home game set to commence at 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, we celebrate the return to the classroom for students with "Back to School Night" and a school folder giveaway courtesy of Rockland Community College. It is also the final Frontline Friday of the season with all first responders being honored. Each first responder will get one free ticket and a second at half-price with a proof of occupation ID.

In addition, Northeast Wrestling, after a successful performance on July 16, will be making a second visit to PCU Park this summer with action set to kickoff in the Bridge Bar shortly after the conclusion of that night's game.

The next day, Saturday, gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the pre-game tailgate party that will feature the County Fresh band. At game's end, everyone should stay in their seats for the penultimate fireworks' extravaganza of the season.

Sunday, Sept. 5, offers a full schedule of activities and action. Gates will open at 4 p.m. for fans to enter and enjoy the sounds of the Stephen Alexander Band. It is also "Pink in the Park" Day, presented by the Center for Breast Health at Good Samaritan Hospital with "pink" giveaways including t-shirts, bracelets and headbands.

There will also be an in-game "survivor ceremony."

During the game, bids will be accepted during the Boulders' Jersey Auction. After the action on the field is over, kids will get one last opportunity to run the bases before the evening concludes with the final fireworks' show of the season.

The regular season schedule will conclude with a 1:30 p.m. Labor Day matinee. Fans entering PCU Park that afternoon will receive a team photo, courtesy of Good Samaritan Hospital.

With the regular season nearing an end, each game is magnified in importance for the Boulders as they continue their fight for the Atlantic Division crown.

