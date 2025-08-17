Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
00:00:00 - by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 00:00:08 - by Charleston Battery 00:00:15 - Kick Off by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 00:00:27 - Cross by Aaron Molloy 00:00:39 - Shot by Rubio Rubín 00:00:55 - Cross by Aaron Molloy 00:01:03 - Short Goal by Danny Griffin 00:01:53 - Goal by Danny Griffin 00:02:16 - Cross by Luke Biasi 00:02:24 - Goal by Rubio Rubín 00:03:26 - Shot by Augustine Williams 00:03:47 - DefensiveAct by Sean Suber 00:03:58 - End Period by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 00:04:07 - Start Period by Charleston Battery 00:04:16 - Pass by Aaron Molloy 00:04:25 - Short Goal by Arturo Rodríguez 00:05:08 - DefensiveAct by Emilio Ycaza 00:05:16 - DefensiveAct by Bradley Sample 00:05:23 - Shot by Augustine Williams 00:05:50 - Cross by Charles Ahl 00:06:07 - Shot by Bradley Sample 00:06:43 - Cross by Charles Ahl 00:06:59 - Shot by Houssou Landry 00:07:21 - End Match by Charleston Battery
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 16, 2025
- Streak Snapped with Loss to Visiting Battery - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hartford Athletic Holds Western Conference Leader FC Tulsa to a 1-1 Draw - Hartford Athletic
- Five Second-Half Goals in Shootout at Loudoun - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC Signs Forward Santiago Patiño to Multi-Year Deal - San Antonio FC
