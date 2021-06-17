Pitching Shines, But TinCaps Shut Out

DAYTON, Ohio - Despite a strong collective pitching performance, the Fort Wayne TinCaps were shut out by the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) on Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark, 2-0.

The TinCaps (16-22) put together an exceptional pitching performance. Starting pitcher Gabe Mosser threw four innings, and allowed just three hits and struck out five. In relief of Mosser, the duo of Cody Tyler and Felix Minjarez faced the minimum through their four combined innings. Tyler and Minjarez each allowed one hit and struck out three over two full innings.

The Dayton bats supplied the entirety of the scoring over the first two innings. In the bottom of the first, Dragons designated hitter Jose Tello blasted a solo home run to straight-away center field for his second home run of the year. In the second, third baseman Victor Ruiz tripled to right on a sun-aided fly ball, plating catcher Eric Yang.

In the losing effort, left field Grant Little reached base twice with a single and a walk. Catcher Adam Kerner threw out Dayton left fielder Jacob Hurtubise twice attempting to steal second base. Hurtubise ranks fourth in the league in stolen bases with 22 and had only been caught two times all season prior to Thursday.

The loss marks just the third time that the TinCaps have been shut out this season. The two prior occurrences came during the first road trip of the season against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate) in mid-May.

Next Game: Friday, June 18 at Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

- - Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Moises Lugo

- - Dayton Probable Starter: RHP Carson Spiers

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

