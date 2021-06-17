South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2021 season. Included in this homestand are two exciting giveaways scheduled for Wednesday and Sunday home games. The first 1,000 ticketed fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs camo hat on June 23, and on June 27 the first 1,000 ticketed fans will receive a collectible South Bend Cubs championship canvas print.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Tuesday, June 22, Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Triple Play Tuesday: Purchase a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 24 oz. fountain soda for just $12. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tail Wagging Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark and enjoy the game. Owners must sign waiver prior to entry.

Wednesday, June 23, Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

First 1,000 ticketed fans through the gates receive a South Bend Cubs camo hat.

Thursday, June 24, Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long.

Friday, June 25, Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

Saturday, June 26, Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Flat Screen Saturday: Fans in attendance could win one of nine 50-inch flat screen TVs. Must be 18 years or older to enter and must be present to win.

Sunday, June 27, Fort Wayne TinCaps, 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at noon.

Sundae Funday: A special day for kids and families! Fans can play catch on the field after the game.

First 1,000 ticketed fans through the gates receive a South Bend Cubs championship canvas print.

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The Cubs Den Team Store and the 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

As of June 11, 2021, Four Winds Field is operating at 100% fan capacity under the approval and guidance of the St. Joseph County Health Department and Major League Baseball. Fully vaccinated fans attending events at Four Winds Field are not required to wear any face covering per St. Joseph County Health Department's current mask and safety guidelines. Those who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing a mask.

Tickets for the remaining games in June will still be general admission with seating in a section rather than assigned seats. Single game tickets for games in July, August, and September will go on sale June 22 at 10:00am ET. Individual seats will once again be sold and fans will be assigned a specific seat.

There will be multiple hand sanitizer stations available throughout the stadium including by the entry gates, outside the restrooms, and by the concessions stands.

Fans that are not feeling well, have any of the symptoms associated with Covid-19 or been around anyone with Covid-19 or symptoms must please refrain from attending the event.

