Snappers Six-Run Fifth Inning Leads Charge Over Chiefs 6-2

June 17, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Beloit Snappers (19-20) won Thursday's game over the Peoria Chiefs (16-23) with a six-run fifth inning, all the runs came with two outs.

The Peoria Chiefs scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning. But that is all they would get the rest of the game.

Zach McCambley dialed in for the remainder of the contest as he put up six straight shutout innings. Beloit's offense would take advantage in the fifth. The Snappers knocked home six runs on six hits, including a bases-loaded double that would score three runs and put Beloit up 6-2, all with two outs in the inning.

Thursday's win is the third for the Snappers in their last four games.

Beloit's Top Performers: Kameron Minser went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Troy Johnston had two hits and drove in two runs. Griffin Conine was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run. Rivera drove home three with a bases-clearing double. Ricky Aracena went 2-for-3 with a walk. McCambley went seven innings with just two runs and nine strikeouts.

The Snappers are on the road for a series in Peoria, playing again on Friday at 6:35 p.m. The team will be back home on the 22nd against the Quad Cities River Bandits. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.