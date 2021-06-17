New Dragons App Available

DAYTON, OH - One of the many new things you can find at Day Air Ballpark is the new Dayton Dragons app. This new app, available to download for free through the Apple App Store (iPhone) and Google Play Store (Android), provides easy access to fan amenities, information on your favorite Dragons events, team roster, in-game entertainment, and more. Learn more about the Dayton Dragons App at www.daytondragons.com/ballpark/daytondragonsapp.

Dragons Tickets

All Day Air Ballpark events, including Dragons tickets, have gone digital. Digital tickets can be easily viewed through the new app. Fans can navigate to the "Tickets" section and click "My Tickets" for easy access to their account login. Also available is information on single game tickets, group tickets, game plan schedules, hospitality areas, and more. Season ticket holders will be able to easily access and manage their account with a special section.

PlayBall! Game Program

The beloved PlayBall! game program is now digital and can be accessed and viewed through the Dragons app from the "Game Day" section. With the new platform for PlayBall! and ease of access through the app, fans who are unable to attend that night's game will still be able to keep up to date from their home.

Dragons Den Team Store

Gearing up for game day has never been so easy! The Dragons Den Team Store is available from the comfort of your home through the Dragons App 24/7.

Listen

For those who don't want to miss any of the action, fans can easily listen and follow along with the Dragons, whether on the road or at home, from the "Game Day" section of the app. Tom Nichols and Jack Kizer will call all 120 Dragons games this season on Fox Sports 980 WONE and live streamed through the app. Also available in this section is the new Dragons podcast, The Dirt, presented by Day Air Credit Union. This new podcast features a behind-the-scenes look in to players and the Dragons organization.

Get to Know the Dragons

Keep up to date with the latest team updates including record, statistics, roster changes, and league standings, all available under the "Team" section. Links to Dragons social media pages and gameday photo galleries are also accessible through the Dragons app.

Dragons Games and Events

All Day Air Ballpark events, including Dragons games, are available in calendar and PDF format. Users can add games and events directly to their personal calendars using either iCalendar or Google calendar.

Up-to-Date Day Air Ballpark Health and Safety Protocols

Updated health and safety protocols for Day Air Ballpark are available to inform the public before Dragons games or other events.

The Dragons play at beautiful, downtown Day Air Ballpark and are scheduled to play 40 more home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time. Single-game tickets for all Dragons 2021 home games are available at www.daytondragons.com or by phone at (937) 228-2287.

