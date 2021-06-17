Timber Rattlers Golf Outing Set for September 21

GRAND CHUTE, WI - FORE! The annual Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Golf Outing is set for Tuesday, September 21 at Shamrock Heights Golf Course in New London. The event will raise money for Timber Rattlers Give Back to benefit local charitable organizations.

Timber Rattlers Give Back is the official a 501(c)-3 organization which was credited to benefit the team's charitable causes.

A foursome may register to golf for $450. Individuals may register for $200.

The outing tees off with registration beginning at 8:00am and a shotgun start at 9:00am. Lunch is included with registration and will be served at the turn. There will be raffle drawings throughout the day.

If you wish to participate in the 2021 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Golf Outing, please contact Hilary Bauer at (920) 733-4152 or hbauer@timberrattlers.com by Friday, August 27. Registration forms are also available at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium and online at timberrattlers.com.

Persons unable to golf, but looking for a way to contribute may consider a hole sponsorship package at $250 or an in-kind donation toward raffle/hole prizes by downloading this form at the team's website or contacting Ryan Cunniff at rcunniff@timberrattlers.com or (920) 733-4152.

Timber Rattlers Give Back will continue to support area charities through the team's annual golf outing, jersey auctions, and various other fundraisers. More details on Timber Rattlers Give Back are available in this section of the Timber Rattlers website.

