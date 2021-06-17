Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

June 17, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, June 17, 2021 l Game # 39

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-21) at Dayton Dragons (22-16)

RH Gabe Mosser (1-3, 5.81) vs. RH Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 2.67)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a six-game series. The Dragons are 6-2 on the current 12-game homestand.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 2, Fort Wayne 0.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 2. The Dragons built a 3-0 lead over the first four innings and held off Fort Wayne's comeback effort. Dragons starting pitcher Noah Davis tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Francis Peguero retired the final four batters of the game for his fourth save. Miguel Hernandez and Francisco Urbaez each had two hits for Dayton.

Jacob Hurtubise in the High-A Central League Rankings:

Second in On-Base Percentage at .438; Fourth in Stolen Bases with 22 (seventh in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams), five behind the national leader); Tied for Fourth in Runs Scored with 31; Tied for Fifth in Walks with 24; Tied for 13th in batting average at .283.

Other Player Notes

Miguel Hernandez has a 10-game hitting streak, batting .395 during the streak, raising his average from .232 to .283. Hernandez has five straight two-hit games, going 10 for 17 (.588) over those games.

Francisco Urbaez over his last 16 games is 21 for 57 (.368) with a .920 OPS. Over those games, he has raised his batting average from .207 to .314. Urbaez would be tied for third in the league in batting average, but he is six plate appearances short of qualifying (min. 2.7/game).

James Free is batting .304 over his last seven games.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 14.2 innings, surrendering just four hits and eight walks. He has struck out 25. Opponents have combined to hit just .083 (4 for 48) against Roxby on the year.

Reliever Francis Peguero has allowed only one run in 12.1 innings (0.73 ERA), allowing just seven hits and two walks.

Graham Ashcraft over his last three starts has allowed just one unearned run in 18 innings, lowering his ERA from 5.74 to 2.67.

Noah Davis over his last two starts has allowed just one run in 10 innings. He leads the league in opponent's batting average at .177.

Andy Fisher over his last three appearances has tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with nine strikeouts.

Team Notes

Dayton is in first place, two games ahead of Lake County in the High-A Central League East Division. The two-game lead is the largest of the year for the Dragons.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 28 of the 38 games they have played this season. The have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

The Dragons are six games over the .500 mark for the second time in 2021. They have not been seven games above .500.

The Dragons have won 10 of their last 14 home games. Their home record is 13-7. They have come from behind in eight of the 13 wins.

The Dragons have lost only one home game in which they held a lead at any time in the game.

The Dragons are 13-6 in games decided by two runs or less. They are 7-1 in one-run games at home, including 5-0 on the current homestand, when five of their six wins have come by one run.

HITTING: The Dragons are second in the league and tied for ninth in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in stolen bases with 64.

PITCHING: Dragons pitchers have reduced their walks over the last week, allowing 3.1 per game. The Dragons averaged 5.0 walks per game in May and 6.0 walks per game in their first 10 games of the season.

FIELDING: The Dragons have committed only 31 errors in 38 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., June 18 (7:05 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Moises Lugo (0-1, 3.23) at Dayton RH Carson Spiers (1-0, 5.11)

Sat., June 19 (7:05 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Anderson Espinoza (0-1, 7.62) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-2, 5.13)

Sun., June 20 (2:05 p.m.): Fort Wayne LH Ethan Elliott (2-1, 1.94) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.24)

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.