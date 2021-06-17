Captains to Host Vaccine Clinic June 18

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains have partnered with the Lake County Department of Health to make COVID-19 vaccines available at Classic Park this Friday, June 18. Vaccines will be administered during the Captains game against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Fans may pre-register at the link below. Those fans who pre-register can pick up their ticket at the Will Call window of the Classic Park Box Office on Friday using their photo ID. Walk-in appointments will also be available. Fans will be able to choose between receiving a dose of the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

First pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and gates to Classic Park open at 6 p.m.

