Pinho Scores in Overtime, Lifts Bears to Round 2

April 27, 2019





(Bridgeport, CT) - Brian Pinho scored at 10:27 of sudden-death overtime to heroically lift the Hershey Bears to a 3-2 win in Game 5 over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Saturday night at Webster Bank Arena. The Bears win their first round, best-of-five series, 3-2 over Bridgeport and advance to the Atlantic Division Finals to battle the Charlotte Checkers in a best-of-seven series.

For the first time in the series, the Sound Tigers struck first for the game's opening goal. At 7:30, Game 4 hero Matt Lorito tallied for Bridgeport from the low-slot after burying a feed from Sebastian Aho along the wing. Bridgeport carried a 1-0 lead into first intermission with a 13-7 shot advantage on the Bears.

Next frame, the Chocolate and White converted on a 2-on-1 rush to even the score at 6:43. On the transition, Jayson Megna feathered a pass across to Whitney, who waited Sound Tigers goaltender Christopher Gibson out of position and buried the equalizer. The Sound Tigers countered and retook the lead at the 12:07 mark after cycling the puck around the perimeter. Oliver Wahlstrom snapped a shot from the right face-off circle past Ilya Samsonov to put his club in front.

The Bears entered Game 5 in an 0-for-16 postseason power play drought, but the man-advantage came through for the equalizer. On Hershey's second power play attempt of the game, Riley Barber converted at 15:43. Both Walker and Megna earned their second assist of the night, and Megna found the trailer Barber after entering the offensive zone along the right wing. From the slot, Barber blasted a quick shot past Gibson to tie the game.

After a scoreless third period, both teams entered sudden-death overtime tied at 2-2. Bridgeport won both of their Round 1 games in overtime in Game 1 and Game 4. On a break to the net, Pinho beat Gibson all alone at 10:27 of overtime to send his club to the Atlantic Division Finals.

The Hershey Bears and the Charlotte Checkers begin their best-of-seven series on Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network. Tickets for Game 3 and Game 4 at Giant Center will go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m.

