Jordan Binnington Named Calder Trophy Finalist

April 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - The National Hockey League announced on Saturday that St. Louis Blues rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington has been named a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the player 'selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.'

Binnington, 25, began the 2018-19 season with the San Antonio Rampage. The Richmond Hill, Ontario native went 11-4-0 in 16 appearances with the Rampage, posting a 2.08 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and three shutouts. He last played for San Antonio on Jan. 4.

A third-round draft pick of the Blues in 2011, Binnington went 24-5-1 with the Blues and boasted a 1.89 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage, along with five shutouts. Binnington earned a shutout in his first NHL start, stopping 25 of 25 shots against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 7.

Binnington was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for February and March, only the second goaltender to win the award in consecutive months since 2006-07. He was also the AHL's Player of the Week on Jan. 6. Binnington was an AHL All-Star during the 2017-18 season.

Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks and Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres were also named finalists for the award.

Season-tickets for the 2019-20 Rampage season are now on sale. To purchase your seats or for more information, call 210-444-5554 or visit sarampage.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.