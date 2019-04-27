Monsters Sign Goaltender Hayden Stewart to Pro Tryout Contract

April 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Saturday that the team signed goaltender Hayden Stewart to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. A 6'3", 205 lb. left-catching native of Rockford, IL, Stewart, 24, posted a combined 1-4-0 record in six ECHL appearances for the Orlando Solar Bears and Fort Wayne Komets this season and supplied a record of 11-6-2 with a 2.73 goals-against average (GAA) and .913 save percentage (S%) in 19 SPHL appearances for the Knoxville Ice Bears this year.

In parts of two ECHL seasons from 2017-19, Stewart went 3-6-0 in ten appearances for the Cincinnati Cyclones, Fort Wayne and Orlando with a 3.91 GAA and a .885 S%. In the collegiate ranks, Stewart tallied a record of 6-7-1 with three shutouts, a 2.01 GAA and a .925 S% in 22 appearances for Cornell University spanning four seasons from 2014-18.

Prior to his collegiate career, Stewart went 24-14-2 with five shutouts, a 2.85 GAA and a .900 S% in 40 career USHL appearances for the Muskegon Lumberjacks, Dubuque Fighting Saints and Indiana Ice spanning parts of three seasons from 2011-14 and logged a 13-13-3 record with a 3.22 GAA and a .912 S% in 29 appearances for the NAHL's Corpus Christi IceRays during the 2012-13 season.

The Monsters also announced Saturday that goaltender Jeff Smith has been released from his amateur tryout (ATO) contract.

Next up for the Monsters, it's Game 1 of the team's best-of-seven game North Division Final series vs. the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday with full coverage, live from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, ON, underway at 7:00 pm EST on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network with additional broadcast details to be announced in the coming days.

For full Playoff information, visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs

