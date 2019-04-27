Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers (Atlantic Division Semifinals - Game 5)

(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears put their season on the line in a decisive Game 5 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in the Atlantic Division Semifinals. The winner of tonight's game will advance to the Atlantic Division Finals to battle the Charlotte Checkers in a best-of-seven series.

#3 Hershey Bears (2-2) at #2 Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2-2)

Series Tied, 2-2

April 27, 2019 | 7 PM | Round 1; Game 5 | Webster Bank Arena

Referees: Michael Markovic (47), Corey Syvret (42)

Linesmen: Nick Briganti (58), Jamie Tobias (61)

LAST TIME OUT:

On Thursday night, the Bears dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to Bridgeport for the second time this series to require tonight's contest. Ryan Sproul opened the scoring for the Chocolate and White by tallying 5:47 into the game. A Brian Pinho shot squeaked behind Bridgeport goaltender Christopher Gibson, and Sproul banged home the loose puck in the blue paint. Stephen Gionta tied the score at the 2:18 mark of the second period, but Jayson Megna answered with a shorthanded, breakaway goal at 15:22. Only 1:56 into the third, Oliver Wahlstrom tied the game on a net front redirection to require overtime. At 1:13 of sudden-death, Matt Lorito beat Vitek Vanecek low to the ice to complete the 3-2 final.

ALL ON THE LINE:

Tonight marks Hershey's third consecutive playoff series that is pushed to its maximum amount of games. In the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, the Bears and Providence Bruins battled to a Game 7 before the Chocolate and White fell by a 4-2 final at Giant Center. One round prior, the Hershey Bears ended the Lehigh Valley Phantoms season with a 3-2 win on Apr. 30 at PPL Center in Game 5 of a best-of-five series. Dating back to the 2017 postseason, the Bears are 1-5 in games they can eliminate their opponent.

ANOTHER SHORTHANDED DANDY:

Bears forward Jayson Megna is fresh off his second shorthanded goal of the postseason in Game 4. Both tallies have come in breakaway fashion, and both have been on Sound Tigers goaltender Christopher Gibson. Entering tonight, the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida native has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 37 career Calder Cup Playoff games. This spring marks Megna's first playoff appearance since 2015, after appearing in Calder Cup Playoff action for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in three consecutive springs.

TWO GOAL BARRIER:

In all four previous games of the current playoff series against the Sound Tigers, the Bears have not been able to exceed two goals. Hershey's wins in Game 2 and Game 3 came by 2-0 and 2-1 finals. Both losses were by the score of 3-2 in overtime. On the goaltending front, the Chocolate and White feature two of the top four goaltenders with the lowest goals against average in Calder Cup Playoffs. Vitek Vanecek's 1.49 goals against average is only passed by Toronto's Kasimir Kaskisuo (1.32), while Ilya Samsonov sports an impressive 1.56 goals against average. Vanecek enters tonight with the best save percentage among all Calder Cup Playoff goalies (.962).

BEARS BITES:

The Hershey Bears are a combined 3-2 in games at Webster Bank Arena this season between the regular season and playoffs...The Bears are 66-58 in playoff overtime games in franchise history...Tonight will be the 625th Calder Cup Playoff game in team history, and they enter with a 335-289 overall record...Hershey's series record is 71-56...The Bears power play enters tonight 0-for-16 in the series, and are one of two teams in the Calder Cup Playoffs without a power play goal in addition to the Milwaukee Admirals.

