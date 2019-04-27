Bears Announce Schedule for Atlantic Division Finals

April 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the schedule for the club's Atlantic Division Finals series with the Charlotte Checkers. The Bears advanced to the second round of the playoffs after beating Bridgeport in a decisive Game 5 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals tonight. The club now continues the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs presented by CJ's Tire and Automotive by battling the top team in the AHL in a best-of-seven series that starts next Friday in Charlotte.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Game 1-Friday, May. 3 at Charlotte, Bojangles' Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Game 2-Saturday, May. 4 at Charlotte, Bojangles' Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Game 3-Tuesday, May 7 vs Charlotte, Giant Center, 7 p.m.

Game 4-Wednesday, May 8 vs Charlotte, Giant Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 5-Friday, May 10 vs Charlotte, Giant Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 6-Sunday, May 12 at Charlotte, Bojangles' Coliseum, 5 p.m.

* Game 7-Tuesday, May 14 at Charlotte, Bojangles' Coliseum, 7 p.m.

*If Necessary. All times are Eastern.

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 go on sale on Monday, Apr. 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Giant Center Box Office, by calling 717-534-3911, and online at Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.