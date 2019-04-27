Checkers to Face Hershey Bears in Second Round of Playoffs
April 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers will face the Hershey Bears in the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The best-of-seven Atlantic Division Final matchup begins with Games 1 and 2 at Bojangles' Coliseum this Friday, May 3, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, at 6 p.m., respectively. The series then moves to Hershey for as many as three more games, with Charlotte set to host Games 6 and 7 on Sunday, May 12, and Tuesday, May 14, if necessary.
A full series schedule can be found below:
GAME DAY DATE TIME LOCATION
1 Friday 3-May 7 p.m. Bojangles' Coliseum
2 Saturday 4-May 6 p.m. Bojangles' Coliseum
3 Tuesday 7-May 7 p.m. Hershey, PA
4 Wednesday 8-May 7 p.m. Hershey, PA
5* Friday 10-May 7 p.m. Hershey, PA
6* Sunday 12-May 5 p.m. Bojangles' Coliseum
7* Tuesday 14-May 7 p.m. Bojangles' Coliseum
* if necessary
The regular-season champion Checkers, who advanced to the next round by defeating the Providence Bruins 3-1 in the best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinal series, now face the No. 3 seed in their division. In the regular season, Charlotte went 1-2-1 in the four-game, regular-season series against Hershey, which defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in five games in the playoffs' first round.
Tickets for Games 1 and 2 are on sale now via Ticketmaster and the Bojangles' Coliseum box office. The "if necessary" Games 6 and 7 in Charlotte will go on sale this Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m.
All second-round home playoff games will feature concession specials including $2 hot dogs, popcorn and domestic draught beer as well as select craft beer draughts for $4. Additional promotions will be announced in the coming days.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2019
- Bears Announce Schedule for Atlantic Division Finals - Hershey Bears
- Checkers to Face Hershey Bears in Second Round of Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Jordan Binnington Named Calder Trophy Finalist - San Antonio Rampage
- Colorado Eagles Recall Forward Kale Kessy - Colorado Eagles
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Hayden Stewart to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Condors Look to Advance to Pacific Division Finals Tonight in Game 4 - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers (Atlantic Division Semifinals - Game 5) - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Host Bears in Decisive Game 5 Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Iowa Suffers 5-4 Loss to Milwaukee in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Admirals Take Game 3 with Win over Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.