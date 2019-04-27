Condors Look to Advance to Pacific Division Finals Tonight in Game 4

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (2-1) look to close out the Colorado Eagles (1-2) on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena in Game 4 at 7 p.m. A win would advance the Condors to the Pacific Division Finals. Tickets for tonight's contest are available or at the Rabobank Arena Box Office which opens at noon. Playoff Passes are on sale. The Playoff Pass saves money off box office pricing, freezes your price for all games in every round, and guarantees your seat location to every game.

PROMOTION DETAILS: Game 4 of the Pacific Division Semifinals with rally towel giveaway and fans encouraged to arrive early with a large crowd expected.

The 2019 Condors Playoffs are presented by Adventist Health.

Please allow extra time for arrival as metal detectors are at all entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 for Condors365 Members)

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors and Colorado Eagles play Game 4 of a Pacific Division Semifinals series. Bakersfield holds a 2-1 series edge and would advance to the Pacific Division Finals with a win. San Diego awaits the winner of the series after a 3-1 series win over San Jose on Wednesday.

GAME THREE RECAP

The series shifted to Bakersfield for Game 3 and the Condors opened the scoring in the first period on a D Ryan Stanton goal. Bakersfield went on to outshoot Colorado, 17-1 in the first period. The Condors added four more in the second en route to a 5-2 win. D Evan Bouchard made his AHL debut and had three points (1g-2a) while LW Evan Polei had three points (2g-1a) as well. Bakersfield outshot Colorado 41-18 on the night.

GAME TWO RECAP

After the Condors began the game with a 5-0 shot advantage, Colorado opened the scoring on a LW Julien Nantel goal off an attacking zone. The Eagles extended their lead to 2-0 on C Andrew Agozzino's first of the night shorthanded in the second. Bakersfield halved the deficit in the opening minutes of the third period when RW Patrick Russell tipped a D Ethan Bear shot at the expiration of a power play. However, the Eagles reclaimed their two-goal lead when Agozzino fired home a power play marker off a zone entry. He finished off the hat trick with an empty-net goal late in the third for a 4-1 final. G Pavel Francouz won his first Calder Cup Playoffs game, stopping 29 of 30 shots.

GAME ONE RECAP

Bakersfield took the opener on Friday, 3-2 over Colorado. C Brad Malone staked the team to a 1-0 lead in the first period and after Colorado leveled early in the second, D William Lagesson's first of the postseason gave the Condors the lead right back. The Eagles would tie the contest once more in the third before D Logan Day's first professional postseason goal turned into the game-winner. Malone, Lagesson, and RW Patrick Russell all had multi-point nights in a game which featured two combined power plays. G Shane Starrett stopped 26 of 28 in his first AHL Calder Cup Playoffs start.

GETTING THE JUMP

The team to score first has won each of the opening three games of the series. There have been zero lead changes in the series.

BOUCH IN BAKERSFIELD

D Evan Bouchard had a three-point night in his AHL debut (1g-2a). He is tied for 2nd among d-men in playoff scoring and on Thursday was named the OHL Defenseman of the Year.

SECONDS

The Condors struck four times in the second period on Tuesday, continuing a trend from the regular season. In the second period this season, the Condors registered 108 goals, far and away the most goals scored in any period by any AHL team.

LIMITED CHANCES IN THE PLAYOFFS

Through three games, the Condors have allowed the second fewest shots against per game at 22.67.

