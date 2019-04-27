Iowa Suffers 5-4 Loss to Milwaukee in Overtime

April 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





MILWAUKEE, WIS. - Iowa Wild (2-2) tied the game three different times Friday night but couldn't find the game-winner, eventually falling to the Milwaukee Admirals (2-2) in overtime by a score of 5-4.

Milwaukee once again scored the first goal of the game, taking a 1-0 lead at 6:59 in the first period. With both teams icing four players, Admirals forward Phil Di Giuseppe skated into the zone and cutting across the high slot, fluttered a puck past goaltender Andrew Hammond (25 saves) for his first tally of the postseason. Defensemen Frederic Allard and Matt Donovan earned the assists on the play.

The Admirals then doubled their lead at 18:14 in the opening frame with the series' first shorthanded goal. Forward Anthony Richard forced a turnover at his own blueline, creating a 2-on-1 for the Admirals. Electing to shoot, Richard beat Hammond through the five-hole for the unassisted tally.

Just 29 seconds later, Iowa responded as forward Matt Read netted his second goal of the series. Forward Luke Kunin sent a pass to forward Jordan Greenway down low and he immediately kicked the puck into the slot for Read. Read one-timed the pass into the back of the net, beating goaltender Troy Grosenick (28 saves) stick side for the Wild's fourth consecutive game with a power-play goal.

At the end of the first period, Milwaukee led 2-1 while Iowa held an 11-7 shot advantage.

At 4:15 in the second period, Iowa evened the game at 2-2. Defenseman Hunter Warner kept the Wild offense running by blocking a clear and then proceeded to take multiple shots on net. His second shot managed to get to the front of the cage, where forward Gerry Mayhew jammed it home for his third goal of the playoffs.

Through two periods of play, the score was tied 2-2 and Iowa led in shots 18-15.

Richard recorded his second of the game at 3:11 in the third period to give the home side a 3-2 lead. Richard picked up a loose puck at the Wild blueline and skated in to the high slot. He then rifled a shot over the glove of Hammond for the score.

Iowa once again tied the game, knotting it at 3-3 at 5:23 in the third period. Just seven seconds into a power play, O'Reilly received a pass from forward Sam Anas and threw a puck on net from the left hashmarks. His shot bounced off two Milwaukee players and found its way into the back of the net for his second goal of the series.

Milwaukee took a 4-3 lead at 6:54 in the period as Di Giuseppe logged his second goal of the contest. Donovan drove into the corner and dished a puck back into the crease. Hammond went to cover the puck but before he could do so, Di Giuseppe knocked it into the back of the net. Forward Tyler Gaudet was also credited with an assist.

The Wild, for the third time in the game, tied the game at 4-4. Shorthanded, Read battled in the left corner and won a puck battle before squirting it out to Mayhew. With an open lane, Mayhew skated into the slot and waited out Grosenick, beating him stick side for his fourth goal and fifth point of the series.

For the first time in franchise history, Iowa headed to overtime in the Calder Cup Playoffs, the score tied at 4-4.

Milwaukee moved the series to 2-2 with a goal by Allard at 12:33 in the extra frame. Forward Justin Kirkland won a draw back to Allard, who took a shot on net. The shot deflected off the stick of defenseman Carson Soucy and past Hammond, giving the Admirals the 5-4 victory.

Iowa finished the game 2-for-7 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. Final shot totals were 32-20 in favor of Iowa.

The decisive Game 5 takes place Monday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.