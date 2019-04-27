Colorado Eagles Recall Forward Kale Kessy

WINDSOR, C0. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled forward Kale Kessy from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound winger has already seen action in 15 regular season contests with Colorado, posting 81 penalty minutes. In addition, the 26 year-old notched 11 goals, 22 assists and 289 penalty minutes in 35 games with the Steelheads. He has added two goals, one assist and 30 PIM's in five postseason contests as Idaho continues play in the 2019 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors in Game Four of their best-of-five opening round playoff series on Saturday, April 27th at 8:00pm MT.

