Pigs out hit and out score Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (51-63) didn't let Haunt Night frighten them as they defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (65-48) 9-5 on Thursday evening. The Pigs recorded 15 hits in the contest.

Lehigh Valley took a 1-0 lead against Deivi Garcia in the bottom of the first inning when Luke Williams hit a sacrifice fly to score Charlie Tilson. The Pigs extended their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning when Darick Hall homered and Arquimedes Gamboa hit an RBI single. The home run for Hall was his 14th of the season.

The RailRiders tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the third inning when Chris Gittens hit a three-run home run against Cristopher Sanchez. Rafael Marchan gave the Pigs a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third inning when he hit an RBI double against Garcia that scored Williams.

Gittens tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the fifth inning when he hit a sacrifice fly against Sanchez that scored Max Burt. Lehigh Valley took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when Williams hit a sacrifice fly that scored Tilson.

Sanchez allowed four runs (all earned) in 4 1/3 innings pitched. He gave up four hits and issued four walks while recording four strikeouts.

The RailRiders tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the eighth inning when Donny Sands hit an RBI single against Zach McAllister. The Pigs proceeded to score four runs against Nick Nelson (3-4) in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 9-5 lead. Jeff Singer (3-1) earned the win by pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.

The Pigs and RailRiders play at 7:05 p.m. on Friday evening at Coca-Cola Park.

