Pigs out hit and out score Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
September 16, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (51-63) didn't let Haunt Night frighten them as they defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (65-48) 9-5 on Thursday evening. The Pigs recorded 15 hits in the contest.
Lehigh Valley took a 1-0 lead against Deivi Garcia in the bottom of the first inning when Luke Williams hit a sacrifice fly to score Charlie Tilson. The Pigs extended their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning when Darick Hall homered and Arquimedes Gamboa hit an RBI single. The home run for Hall was his 14th of the season.
The RailRiders tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the third inning when Chris Gittens hit a three-run home run against Cristopher Sanchez. Rafael Marchan gave the Pigs a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third inning when he hit an RBI double against Garcia that scored Williams.
Gittens tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the fifth inning when he hit a sacrifice fly against Sanchez that scored Max Burt. Lehigh Valley took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when Williams hit a sacrifice fly that scored Tilson.
Sanchez allowed four runs (all earned) in 4 1/3 innings pitched. He gave up four hits and issued four walks while recording four strikeouts.
The RailRiders tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the eighth inning when Donny Sands hit an RBI single against Zach McAllister. The Pigs proceeded to score four runs against Nick Nelson (3-4) in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 9-5 lead. Jeff Singer (3-1) earned the win by pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.
The Pigs and RailRiders play at 7:05 p.m. on Friday evening at Coca-Cola Park.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The 2021 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 16, 2021
- Lee Spot On, But Redbirds Rally Late to Spoil Effort - Louisville Bats
- Pigs out hit and out score Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Run out of Rallies - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mark Payton Hits Walk-Off Winner for Syracuse in 4-3 Victory over Worcester on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds Win Thursday Night Pitcher's Duel - Memphis Redbirds
- Buffalo Bisons Are Northeast Division Champions - Buffalo Bisons
- Law Dominates in First Minor League Start, Saints Blank Indianapolis 8-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Saints Shut out Indians, 8-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Colin Rea Dominant in Sounds Shutout Win - Nashville Sounds
- Hens Seal Midwest Division with Win over Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- WooSox Tie Game in Ninth, Fall 4-3 to Mets - Worcester Red Sox
- Hens Clinch Triple-A East Midwest Division - Toledo Mud Hens
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (54-61) vs. St. Paul Saints (60-56) - Indianapolis Indians
- Michael Chavis to Begin Rehab Assignment with Indy - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats to Host 20-Year Reunion for League-Champion RiverBats Next Saturday - Louisville Bats
- Read's Homer Lifts Plates Past Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
- With Chance to Clinch, Bisons Fall to Red Wings, 5-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 16, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Fowler Socks Three Home Runs in 10-3 Rout - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- September 16 Game Notes: Iowa at Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Game Gets Away from Norfolk in Loss in Jacksonville - Norfolk Tides
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 16, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 21-25 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons to Welcome Thunders' Official Bat Dog 'Rookie' to Dog Day, September 22 - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders One of 85 Clubs Set for 2022 Copa De La Diversión - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Catch the Hens Go for the Division Title Tonight - Toledo Mud Hens
- Chasers Comeback Falls Short in Second Straight Loss to I-Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Wins Second Straight over Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.