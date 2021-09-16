Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 21-25

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The home schedule of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2021 season presented by FIS concludes with a five-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals that begins Tuesday, September 21, and runs through Saturday, September 25 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are two-for-one at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day): The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome fans and their canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Dog-free seating is located in Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge and the Haskell Suite Level. Please note, there will not be any kiddie pools set up, so fans are encouraged to bring a bowl for their 4-legged friend.

Wednesday, September 22, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with Goodwill to raise awareness and funds throughout the game, and highlight Mayor Curry's Youth at Work Partnership among other initiatives. Fans who present their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office will receive buy-one-get-one tickets (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Wednesday night's contest will be presented by Ring Power: Florida's Cat® Equipment Dealer.

Thursday, September 23, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers. Plus, join DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 at the Tiki Terrace each Thirsty Thursday.

Military Appreciation Night: Free tickets (subject to availability) will be provided to all active and retired military, Veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance, or the day of the game.

7th Inning Social: As part of the club's last Thirsty Thursday, the Jumbo Shrimp are encouraging all fans to pull out their phones and livestream the 7th inning stretch on the social platform of their choosing.

Battle of the On-Field Emcees: The Jumbo Shrimp will settle the long-debated and completely internally manufactured, grudge match between their two on-field hosts. Jordan and Will, who will faceoff against each other in all the on-field games to see who walks away with a lifetime of bragging rights.

Friday, September 24, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites: Fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite from 6-7:30 p.m. and $1 off all other craft beers under the Brown Canopy.

Red Shirt Friday: Fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and those who do so will save $1 per ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office, or can donate that $1 to charity. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys at every Friday home game this season.

Final Friday Night Fireworks presented by Firehouse Subs: Be sure to stick around after the game for the final Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Firehouse Subs.

Saturday September 25, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Fan Appreciation Day presented by 121 Financial & FIS: The Jumbo Shrimp want to say a sincere "Thank You" to all the fans that came through the gates this season. The club will be giving away great prizes all night long to say THANK YOU to the best fans in baseball! Plus, stick around after the game for the biggest postgame fireworks show of the season. It's all presented by 121 Financial and FIS.

Maxwell House T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 2,000 fans through the gate will be going home with a one-of-a-kind Jumbo Shrimp t-shirt presented by Maxwell House Coffee.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season Miller Electric Box Office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Tuesday through Saturday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

