Fowler Socks Three Home Runs in 10-3 Rout

NORFOLK, Va. - Dustin Fowler became the first Jumbo Shrimp to ever blast three home runs in one game as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp romped over the Norfolk Tides 10-3 on Thursday from Harbor Park.

In addition to being the first Jumbo Shrimp with three homers in a single game, Fowler recorded his first career three-homer contest and the first for a Jacksonville player since Mark Saccomanno crushed three long balls on June 4, 2010 against Carolina.

Brian Miller singled and Deven Marrero walked to begin the game against Norfolk (47-70) starter Cody Sedlock (1-3). Fowler followed by smashing a three-run bomb. Two batters later, Corey Bird doubled before later coming in to score on a passed ball to give Jacksonville (67-50) a 4-0 lead.

The Tides immediately responded in the bottom of the first. Robert Neustrom singled before Kyle Stowers launched a two-run shot to halve the Jumbo Shrimp advantage. Tyler Nevin followed by whacking a solo home run to cut the margin to 4-3.

That was the extent of the damage against Jacksonville starter Daniel Castano (5-2), who gave up three runs on six hits in seven innings of work. He struck out seven against one walk.

With the score 4-3 in the second, Marrero walked with two outs for Fowler, who cranked a two-run shot.

Zack Zehner earned a free pass to begin the third before moving to third on a J.D. Osborne double. Justin Twine singled in both runners with a base hit, moving all the way to third on the throw and then an error. Twine scored on Connor Justus' sacrifice fly to widen the gap to 9-3.

Fowler's final home run of the day came as a solo shot in the sixth inning to set the final tally at 10-3. He went 3-for-5 with career-bests with three home runs and six RBIs.

Jacksonville battles Norfolk at 7:05 p.m. on Friday from Harbor Park, as RHP Jason Alexander (0-1, 4.76 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Tides RHP Kyle Bradish (4-5, 5.02 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on www.Facebook.com/ESPN690Jax.

