Lee Spot On, But Redbirds Rally Late to Spoil Effort

MEMPHIS, TENN. - Zach Lee worked four scoreless innings and racked up a season-high six strikeouts, but the Louisville Bats were ultimately undone by five runs over the seventh and eighth innings as the Memphis Redbirds secured a 5-0 win on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Bats' starter Zach Lee turned in an impressive outing in his first start since July 17. The right-hander worked 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks while racking up a season-high six strikeouts before turning it over to the bullpen.

The two teams went scoreless through the first half of the contest before Memphis broke into the scoring column with three runs in the home half of the seventh. After a leadoff single and consecutive walks loaded the bases for Memphis, Austin Dean connected on an extra-base hit to right to take the 3-0 lead. The Redbirds returned to the dish in the eighth to add two more and extend the margin to the eventual final, 5-0.

TJ Friedl and Alfredo Rodriguez led Louisville's offensive effort, contributing four of the team's five hits on the night. Friedl recorded his 24th multi-hit game of the season, extending his current hitting streak to 12 games, which stands one shy of Alejo Lopez's team-high 13-game hitting streak.

Game four of the current series at AutoZone Park is set for Friday night at 8:10 p.m. ET. Louisville will hand the ball to RHP Michael Mariot to face Memphis' RHP T.J. Zeuch.

