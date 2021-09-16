Lee Spot On, But Redbirds Rally Late to Spoil Effort
September 16, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
MEMPHIS, TENN. - Zach Lee worked four scoreless innings and racked up a season-high six strikeouts, but the Louisville Bats were ultimately undone by five runs over the seventh and eighth innings as the Memphis Redbirds secured a 5-0 win on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
Bats' starter Zach Lee turned in an impressive outing in his first start since July 17. The right-hander worked 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks while racking up a season-high six strikeouts before turning it over to the bullpen.
The two teams went scoreless through the first half of the contest before Memphis broke into the scoring column with three runs in the home half of the seventh. After a leadoff single and consecutive walks loaded the bases for Memphis, Austin Dean connected on an extra-base hit to right to take the 3-0 lead. The Redbirds returned to the dish in the eighth to add two more and extend the margin to the eventual final, 5-0.
TJ Friedl and Alfredo Rodriguez led Louisville's offensive effort, contributing four of the team's five hits on the night. Friedl recorded his 24th multi-hit game of the season, extending his current hitting streak to 12 games, which stands one shy of Alejo Lopez's team-high 13-game hitting streak.
Game four of the current series at AutoZone Park is set for Friday night at 8:10 p.m. ET. Louisville will hand the ball to RHP Michael Mariot to face Memphis' RHP T.J. Zeuch.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 16, 2021
- Lee Spot On, But Redbirds Rally Late to Spoil Effort - Louisville Bats
- Pigs out hit and out score Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Run out of Rallies - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mark Payton Hits Walk-Off Winner for Syracuse in 4-3 Victory over Worcester on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds Win Thursday Night Pitcher's Duel - Memphis Redbirds
- Buffalo Bisons Are Northeast Division Champions - Buffalo Bisons
- Law Dominates in First Minor League Start, Saints Blank Indianapolis 8-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Saints Shut out Indians, 8-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Colin Rea Dominant in Sounds Shutout Win - Nashville Sounds
- Hens Seal Midwest Division with Win over Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- WooSox Tie Game in Ninth, Fall 4-3 to Mets - Worcester Red Sox
- Hens Clinch Triple-A East Midwest Division - Toledo Mud Hens
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (54-61) vs. St. Paul Saints (60-56) - Indianapolis Indians
- Michael Chavis to Begin Rehab Assignment with Indy - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats to Host 20-Year Reunion for League-Champion RiverBats Next Saturday - Louisville Bats
- Read's Homer Lifts Plates Past Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
- With Chance to Clinch, Bisons Fall to Red Wings, 5-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 16, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Fowler Socks Three Home Runs in 10-3 Rout - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- September 16 Game Notes: Iowa at Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Game Gets Away from Norfolk in Loss in Jacksonville - Norfolk Tides
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 16, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 21-25 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons to Welcome Thunders' Official Bat Dog 'Rookie' to Dog Day, September 22 - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders One of 85 Clubs Set for 2022 Copa De La Diversión - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Catch the Hens Go for the Division Title Tonight - Toledo Mud Hens
- Chasers Comeback Falls Short in Second Straight Loss to I-Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Wins Second Straight over Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Bats Stories
- Lee Spot On, But Redbirds Rally Late to Spoil Effort
- Bats to Host 20-Year Reunion for League-Champion RiverBats Next Saturday
- Early 'Birds Get the Worm, Score Quick & Often in Day Game Win
- 7-Run Fifth Keeps Bats Hot
- Tribe Cashes in on Extended Inning While Pitching Staff Rolls to Shutout