Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 16, 2021

September 16, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Thursday, September 16th 6:45 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (54-62) vs. Louisville Bats (50-65) Game 3 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #117 of 130 Home Game #57 of 65

LHP Connor Thomas (5-4, 3.66 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Lee (3-4, 6. 78 ERA)

MiLB.TV/First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds rolled to a 12-3 win over the Louisville Bats on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park. Memphis raced out to a huge early advantage, plating 12 runs on 10 hits in the first five innings. The 'Birds used extra-base power to score their early runs. Conner Capel, Dennis Ortega and Nolan Gorman each smacked home runs in the first, second and third inning respectively, while Alec Burleson added an RBI double and Nick Plummer lined a two-run triple down the right-field line in the fourth inning. The Redbirds put the finishing touches on the offensive onslaught with five more runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Kramer Robertson and a two-run single from Brendan Donovan.

Memphis Starter: Connor Thomas will make his 20th appearance and 13th start of the season for the Redbirds tonight. Thomas last pitched on Friday at Nashville, when he allowed five runs (three earned) in 6.1 innings on eight hits. The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket has allowed 26 total runs (12 earned runs) in his last five outings. Prior to that, the 23-year-old had allowed no more than three earned runs in 12 of his previous 13 appearances. He's made three prior appearances (one start) against Louisville this season, allowing three earned runs in 12.0 innings with 10 strikeouts and 15 hits. A native of Tifton, GA, Thomas was the Cardinals' fifth round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

Louisville Starter: Zach Lee makes his fifth appearance and first start this season for the Bats tonight. His first four appearances have come out of the bullpen, allowing four earned runs on six hits in 6.0 innings with five strikeouts and a walk. Lee came to the Reds organization on September 1st after being released by the Reno Aces, where he had spent the entirety of this season. The righthander had posted a 6.86 ERA in 61.2 IP (47 earned runs) with 44 strikeouts and 27 walks. Lee was originally drafted 28th overall by the Dodgers in the 2010 Draft out of McKinney High School in Texas. The 30-year-old has appeared in just four MLB games in his professional career.

Welcome to Memphis: Nick Plummer has been an on-base machine since joining the Redbirds In 16 games since his promotion from Double-A Springfield, Plummer has reached in 34 of his 71 plate appearances, good for a .479 on-base percentage.

Hot Stretch for Kramer: Kramer Robertson has been on-fire over the last 15 games. Robertson has multiple hits in six of those contests, going 21-58 (BA of .362) with a home run, seven RBI, ten runs, five doubles, a triple and three stolen bases.

Brendan's Bringing It: Brendan Donovan had one heck of a week in Nashville last week. He went 9-19 (BA of .474) at the plate with eight runs scored, two home runs and eight runs driven in. Donovan was named the Triple-A East Player of the Week after his outstanding performance. Donovan has added hits in Tuesday and Wedneesday's contests against Louisville, giving him a four-game hitting streak.

Good to be Gorman: Nolan Gorman is the midst of a season-long nine-game hitting streak. He's smacked three home runs and driven in eight runs during that time. The 21-year-old launched a solo home run in the third inning on Wednesday afternoon.

