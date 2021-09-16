Game Gets Away from Norfolk in Loss in Jacksonville

In the matchup between the Norfolk Tides and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Tides lost ,10-3, on Thursday after they gave up five home runs to the Jumbo Shrimp. The Tides have given up 17 runs to the Jumbo Shrimp in their past two games against each other.

The Jumbo Shrimp had three consecutive batters reach base in the first inning. Brian Miller singled, Deven Marrero walked, and Dustin Fowler homered to score three runs for the Jumbo Shrimp. This the second game in a row that Fowler has had a home run. Corey Bird doubled third hit of the game for the Jumbo Shrimp. He was able to advance to third after a single by J.D. Osbourne. A passed ball by Tides catcher Brett Cumberland allowed Bird to score from third, which put the Jumbo Shrimp up 4-0 after just one inning.

Back-to-back home runs by the Tides in the bottom of the first inning, put the Tides down just 4-3. Kyle Stowers hit a two-run home run and Tyler Nevin hit a solo home run to give the Tides three runs on three hits. Nevin now leads the team in home runs (15), passing Rylan Bannon. The last time the Tides hit back-to-back home runs was on August 19 by Rylan Bannon and Kelvin Gutierrez in the second inning of their 11-6 win against the Charlotte Knights.

Dustin Fowler hit another home run in the second inning. This was a two-run homer, making this game the first game this season in which Fowler has hit multiple home runs. He hit two home runs in the game after coming into the game only having four for the Jumbo Shrimp this year. His two-run home run increased the Jumbo Shrimp lead as they continued to put up his run numbers.

The Jumbo Shrimp's first three innings resulted in them having at least two runs scored: Four (1st inning), two (2nd inning), three (third inning). The three runs in the third inning came after a two-run single by Justin Twine and a sac fly by Connor Justus to bring in Twine from third. In those innings combined the Jumbo shrimp had four walks,

Fowler single-handedly won the game for the Jumbo Shrimp. He was responsible for six of the 10 runs for the Jumbo Shrimp. He went 3-for-4 with each of his hits being home runs while also having six RBI. Fowler is just the seventh batter to hit three home runs in a game against the Tides.

The Tides started pitcher Cody Sedlock on the mound for the matchup against the Jumbo Shrimp. Sedlock only pitched 2.0 innings striking out two and walking four. He set new season-highs in runs (9), earned runs (7), walks (4), and hits (8). The runs were also a career high as well for Sedlock. He also set a new Tides season-high in earned runs allowed by a starter.

After allowing 10 runs in six innings, the Tides lost against the Jumbo Shrimp behind Fowler's big day. The Tides are now 1-2 in the series and will play the Jumbo Shrimp again on Friday, September 17, at 7:05 p.m. at Harbor Park.

