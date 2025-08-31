Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 30, 2025
Published on August 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Liberty 80-63
Kahleah Copper took the reins and lead the Mercury to victory. She had 22 PTS & 5 3PM.
With her rebounds tonight, Alyssa Thomas totaled 303 rebounds this season, passing Brianna Turner for most by a Mercury player in a single season!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 30, 2025
- Seattle Tops Chicago, 79-69 - Seattle Storm
- Sun Drop Home Contest against Lynx, 94-70 - Connecticut Sun
- Valkyries Rout Mystics by a Franchise-Record 37 Points on Saturday Night - Golden State Valkyries
- Mystics at Valkyries Postgame Information - August 30, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (8.30.25) - Minnesota Lynx
- Connecticut Sun Sell out Women of Inspiration Night - Connecticut Sun
- Golden State Valkyries Announce Expanded Broadcast Coverage with KION - Golden State Valkyries
- Fever's Road Trip Continues at Golden State on Sunday Night - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Phoenix Mercury Clinch 2025 WNBA Playoff Berth
- Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to Rest-Of-Season Contract
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to Third 7-Day Contract
- Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to Second 7-Day Contract
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to 7-Day Contract