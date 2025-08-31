Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 30, 2025

Published on August 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Liberty 80-63

Kahleah Copper took the reins and lead the Mercury to victory. She had 22 PTS & 5 3PM.

With her rebounds tonight, Alyssa Thomas totaled 303 rebounds this season, passing Brianna Turner for most by a Mercury player in a single season!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







