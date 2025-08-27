Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 26, 2025
Published on August 27, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Phoenix Mercury defeated the Sparks, 92-84
Multiple players were pivotal in leading the Mercury to victory. Alyssa Thomas recorded her 7th triple-double and made WNBA history as the only player to record at least 15 assists and 15 rebounds in a single game. Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper also had major contributions through their scoring efforts.
Thomas: 12 PTS | 16 REB | 15 AST | 3 AST Sabally: 19 PTS | 3 REB | 2 AST | 2 3PM Copper: 18 PTS | 3 AST
