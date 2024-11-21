Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Olivier Mbaizo to New Contract

November 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has reached an agreement on a new contract with defender Olivier Mbaizo. The 27-year-old is guaranteed to be under contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.

"Olivier has been a consistent contributor to our backline since joining us in 2018" said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "His speed and agility, along with his increasingly accurate passing percentage, continue to make him a valuable asset to the team and we are happy to have come to an agreement."

In 2024, Olivier Mbaizo appeared in 21 games (12 starts) for the Union, registering two assists. He completed the season with a career-high pass accuracy of 82.1%, successfully completing 340 of 414 passes. On June 19, 2024, Mbaizo registered his 12th career MLS assist and made his 100th MLS appearance against FC Cincinnati, becoming the 18th player in club history to reach the century mark. During this year's Leagues Cup campaign, Mbaizo played in all but one match, helping the team advance to the semifinals.

Signed by the Union in 2018, Mbaizo spent his first few seasons developing with Bethlehem Steel, now named Philadelphia Union II, before becoming a key part of the Union's defense. Internationally, he has earned 14 caps for Cameroon and was named to Cameroon's final 26-man roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first active Union player to make a World Cup team.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign defender Olivier Mbaizo to a new contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028 on November 21, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.