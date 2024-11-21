St. Louis CITY SC's High Performance Center Available as 2026 World Cup Team Base Camp
November 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC's High Performance Center was part of FIFA's second wave of potential Team Base Camps in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 26™, offering participating teams a variety of "homes away from home" for the tournament. These hubs will serve as the primary base for teams during the group stage, where they will train, rest and prepare for their matches.
The updated brochure includes 26 new options in cities throughout the United States - such as Boise, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Greensboro, Orlando, Tampa and Tucson - as well as in Pachuca in Mexico. This marks a significant expansion, offering a diverse range of facilities across the tournament's footprint. Host Cities including Houston and New York New Jersey have also added new potential sites, further broadening the options for the national teams that ultimately qualify for the biggest FIFA World Cup™ ever.
The updated brochure provides unprecedented flexibility for the 48 participating teams, ensuring their logistical and training needs are met in one of the biggest events in sports history.
Teams will submit their final selections following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26. The draw, anticipated to be staged in December 2025, will reveal the geographic zones in which teams will play their group matches, further guiding their decisions regarding their respective Team Base Camp locations.
FIFA plans to further expand the list throughout 2025, with additional options to be included in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
FIFA World Cup 26™ - List of Team Base Camps (as of 21 November 2024)
City
City Training site Paired hotel
Alexandria Episcopal High School Hotel AKA, Alexandria
Atlanta Atlanta United Training Centre JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead
Atlanta Kennesaw State University InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta
Birmingham Birmingham Legion FC Training Facility Hyatt Regency, The Wynfrey
Boise Boise State University To Be Determined
Chapel Hill UNC Chapel Hill Sheraton Chapel Hill
Chattanooga Baylor School The Read House
Cincinnati FC Cincinnati Renaissance Cincinnati Downtown Hotel
Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy
Columbia University of South Carolina Marriott Columbia
Columbus Columbus Crew Performance Centre Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph
Dallas DBU Westin Dallas Downtown
Dallas FC Dallas Stadium Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West
Dallas University of Dallas Omni Las Colinas Hotel
Dallas-Denton University of North Texas Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center
Dallas-Fort Worth TCU Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel
Greater Lansing Michigan State University To Be Determined
Green Bay Lambeau Field Lodge Kohler
Greensboro UNC Greensboro Grandover Resort & Spa, A Wyndham Grand Hotel
Guadalajara Chivas Verde Valle Hard Rock Hotel Guadalajara
Herriman RSL Training Centre RSL Training Academy Residence
High Point Carolina Core Elite Performance Centre Kimpton Cardinal
Houston Houston Sports Park Omni Houston Hotel
Indianapolis-Westfield Grand Park Sports Campus Renaissance Indianapolis North Hotel
Irvine Great Park Sports Complex Marriott Irvine Spectrum
Kansas City KC Current Training Facility Hotel Kansas City - The Unbound Collection by Hyatt
Kansas City Sporting KC Training Centre Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center
Kansas City University of Kansas Stonehill Lawrence, Trademark Collection by Wyndham
Louisville Louisville City Omni Louisville Hotel
Macon Mercer University Macon Marriott City Center
Mesa Arizona Athletic Grounds Courtyard Mesa at Wrigleyville West
Metro Detroit Oakland University Detroit Marriott Troy
Mexico City Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR) On-site accommodation (CAR)
Mexico City La Nueva Casa del Futbol - Toluca DoubleTree by Hilton Toluca
Monterrey Rayados Training Centre The Westin Monterrey Valle
New York New Jersey-Atlantic City Stockton University Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel
Orlando Orlando City SC Training Grounds at Osceola Heritage Park Lake Nona Wave Hotel
Pachuca CF Pachuca - Estadio Hidalgo Fiesta Inn Pachuca Gran Patio
Pachuca CF Pachuca - Universidad Del Futbol Camino Real Pachuca
Palm Beach Gardens Gardens North County District Park To Be Determined
Philadelphia Philadelphia Union Hotel Du Pont
Port St. Lucie RPS Soccer Academy Sandpiper Bay Resort
Renton Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport
San Antonio San Antonio Stadium Kimpton Santo Hotel
Spokane Gonzaga University To Be Determined
St. Louis St. Louis CITY High Performance Centre The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis
St. Louis Saint Louis University Magnolia Hotel St. Louis
Tampa Waters Sportsplex Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay
Tucson Kino Sports Complex Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa
