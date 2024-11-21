St. Louis CITY SC's High Performance Center Available as 2026 World Cup Team Base Camp

November 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC's High Performance Center was part of FIFA's second wave of potential Team Base Camps in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 26™, offering participating teams a variety of "homes away from home" for the tournament. These hubs will serve as the primary base for teams during the group stage, where they will train, rest and prepare for their matches.

The updated brochure includes 26 new options in cities throughout the United States - such as Boise, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Greensboro, Orlando, Tampa and Tucson - as well as in Pachuca in Mexico. This marks a significant expansion, offering a diverse range of facilities across the tournament's footprint. Host Cities including Houston and New York New Jersey have also added new potential sites, further broadening the options for the national teams that ultimately qualify for the biggest FIFA World Cup™ ever.

The updated brochure provides unprecedented flexibility for the 48 participating teams, ensuring their logistical and training needs are met in one of the biggest events in sports history.

Teams will submit their final selections following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26. The draw, anticipated to be staged in December 2025, will reveal the geographic zones in which teams will play their group matches, further guiding their decisions regarding their respective Team Base Camp locations.

FIFA plans to further expand the list throughout 2025, with additional options to be included in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Cup 26™ - List of Team Base Camps (as of 21 November 2024)

City

City Training site Paired hotel

Alexandria Episcopal High School Hotel AKA, Alexandria

Atlanta Atlanta United Training Centre JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead

Atlanta Kennesaw State University InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta

Birmingham Birmingham Legion FC Training Facility Hyatt Regency, The Wynfrey

Boise Boise State University To Be Determined

Chapel Hill UNC Chapel Hill Sheraton Chapel Hill

Chattanooga Baylor School The Read House

Cincinnati FC Cincinnati Renaissance Cincinnati Downtown Hotel

Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy

Columbia University of South Carolina Marriott Columbia

Columbus Columbus Crew Performance Centre Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph

Dallas DBU Westin Dallas Downtown

Dallas FC Dallas Stadium Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West

Dallas University of Dallas Omni Las Colinas Hotel

Dallas-Denton University of North Texas Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center

Dallas-Fort Worth TCU Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel

Greater Lansing Michigan State University To Be Determined

Green Bay Lambeau Field Lodge Kohler

Greensboro UNC Greensboro Grandover Resort & Spa, A Wyndham Grand Hotel

Guadalajara Chivas Verde Valle Hard Rock Hotel Guadalajara

Herriman RSL Training Centre RSL Training Academy Residence

High Point Carolina Core Elite Performance Centre Kimpton Cardinal

Houston Houston Sports Park Omni Houston Hotel

Indianapolis-Westfield Grand Park Sports Campus Renaissance Indianapolis North Hotel

Irvine Great Park Sports Complex Marriott Irvine Spectrum

Kansas City KC Current Training Facility Hotel Kansas City - The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Kansas City Sporting KC Training Centre Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center

Kansas City University of Kansas Stonehill Lawrence, Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Louisville Louisville City Omni Louisville Hotel

Macon Mercer University Macon Marriott City Center

Mesa Arizona Athletic Grounds Courtyard Mesa at Wrigleyville West

Metro Detroit Oakland University Detroit Marriott Troy

Mexico City Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR) On-site accommodation (CAR)

Mexico City La Nueva Casa del Futbol - Toluca DoubleTree by Hilton Toluca

Monterrey Rayados Training Centre The Westin Monterrey Valle

New York New Jersey-Atlantic City Stockton University Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel

Orlando Orlando City SC Training Grounds at Osceola Heritage Park Lake Nona Wave Hotel

Pachuca CF Pachuca - Estadio Hidalgo Fiesta Inn Pachuca Gran Patio

Pachuca CF Pachuca - Universidad Del Futbol Camino Real Pachuca

Palm Beach Gardens Gardens North County District Park To Be Determined

Philadelphia Philadelphia Union Hotel Du Pont

Port St. Lucie RPS Soccer Academy Sandpiper Bay Resort

Renton Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport

San Antonio San Antonio Stadium Kimpton Santo Hotel

Spokane Gonzaga University To Be Determined

St. Louis St. Louis CITY High Performance Centre The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis

St. Louis Saint Louis University Magnolia Hotel St. Louis

Tampa Waters Sportsplex Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay

Tucson Kino Sports Complex Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.