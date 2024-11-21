Jeff Larentowicz Nominated as Finalist for MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year
November 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
MLS NEXT Pro today announced the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year with Jeff Larentowicz, FC Cincinnati's Director of Player Pathway, being nominated as finalist for the annual award. Larentowicz finished runner up to North Texas SC's Matt Denny. The award, and finalists, were selected by a panel of MLS NEXT Pro league office executives from nominations submitted by clubs, based on on-field performance and off-field impact.
Larentowicz joined the FC Cincinnati staff at the end of the 2022 season and has since worked with the FC Cincinnati Academy, FC Cincinnati 2 and the FC Cincinnati first team on the individual development and progression of players through the FC Cincinnati organization. Larentowicz began overseeing the day-to-day technical operations for FC Cincinnati 2 for the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Season.
Under Larentowicz's guidance, FC Cincinnati 2 finished the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season top of the Eastern Conference and qualified for the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the first time in club history and saw a number of former FC Cincinnati Academy players sign professional contracts with FC Cincinnati 2 and FC Cincinnati.
