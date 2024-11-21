CF Montréal Unveils Its Sporting Structure

November 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal unveiled on Thursday its new sporting structure, emphasizing teamwork and enhanced analytics. This structure incorporates complementary expertise, particularly leveraging its synergy with Italian Serie A club Bologna FC 1909.

Luca and Simone Saputo will continue their journey with CF Montréal and have been officially confirmed in the roles they held over the last few months. Luca Saputo has been named Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology. He will serve as the primary liaison with Bologna FC. Among his responsibilities, Luca Saputo will maximize the sporting synergy between both clubs. He will also be responsible for the sporting methodology, performance and recruitment, notably by working alongside Raffaele Frassetti, who has been named Head of Scouting.

Simone Saputo has been named Managing Director, Academy Strategy and Roster Management. He will be in charge of the global strategy of CF Montréal's Academy and will notably monitor players on loan. He will collaborate closely with Academy Director Marinos Papageorgopoulos. Simone Saputo will also contribute to the management of the squad, the salary cap and the first team budget.

Initially brought on as a consultant on July 9, Corey Wray will now take on the role of Director of Soccer. He will support President and CEO Gabriel Gervais, who continues to oversee the Club's sporting activities, along with Luca and Simone Saputo to implement the first team roster strategy. Wray will act as the primary contact with MLS clubs and player agents, while also being the CF Montréal team representative with the league. Additionally, he will be the head of the Club's analytics department, as well as the operations staff and medical personnel. He will be assisted by Daniel Pozzi, who has been named Director of Soccer Operations and Roster Compliance.

"This sporting structure allows us to maximize our strategic vision," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "We want to be more rigorous in recruitment, establish clear processes and a structured approach, while focusing on analytics, the development of young Academy talent and the high-potential players within our squad."

"We want to build a competitive team season after season while also remaining true to our playing philosophy and our sporting project," added Gabriel Gervais. "Luca and Simone embody the pride and determination of their family that has developed soccer in Montreal for over 30 years. Furthermore, Corey's comprehensive MLS experience represents an undeniable asset. Over the last few months, we have witnessed his professionalism, thoroughness and analytical sense. This structure has proven its efficiency during the last transfer window and in the last stretch of the season by delivering positive results and a playoff qualification."

Luca Saputo

Luca Saputo grew up at the heart of CF Montréal, familiarizing himself with the Club from an early age. From 2020 to 2022, he took on several roles with CF Montréal, including Technical Team Business Analyst and Director of Business Optimization. During this time, he began attending MLS Governors' meetings with his father Joey Saputo. In 2023, he joined Bologna FC's sporting staff, where he helped scout talent and recruit players.

Since then, he has acted as sporting liaison between CF Montréal and Bologna FC, for the scouting of talent, the recruitment of players, the management of budgets and the sharing of best practices. He graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor's degree in 2019, and completed a Master's degree in International Business at the University of Miami in 2022.

Simone Saputo

Like his older brother, Simone Saputo was always part of the Club's entourage. Simone Saputo began his professional career in 2021 with CF Montréal as a business development specialist, a position he held until 2024. That same year, he became a strategic consultant to the President, notably in all things related to the Club's Academy. Since 2021, Simone Saputo has also attended MLS Governors' meetings with Luca and Joey Saputo.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Sports Management from Syracuse University, and completed a Master's degree in Business Administration at the University of Miami.

Corey Wray

Corey Wray brings nearly 20 seasons of MLS experience to the table, during which he helped win three MLS Cup championships, one Supporters' Shield and seven Canadian Championships, as well as two Concacaf Champions Cup finals. Prior to joining CF Montréal in July 2024, he held the position of Assistant General Manager for the Columbus Crew from March 2020, as well as General Manager of Crew 2 from their inaugural season in 2022. Under his leadership, Crew 2 won the MLS NEXT Pro Championship, including 16 victories, and reached the final the following year.

His effectiveness as Crew 2 general manager was recognized by being named MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year in 2022, an award for which he was also a finalist in 2023. Prior to Columbus, Wray was with Toronto FC for 15 seasons. He held the position of Assistant General Manager for his last four seasons with TFC.

