Artur Named Team MVP and Players' Player of the Year
November 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Artur was named the team's Most Valuable Player (MVP) and was also selected by his teammates as the Players' Player of the Year for his contributions in 2024. Both awards are part of the Club's annual End of Year award slate that features honors for five players.
Artur was pivotal in Houston's lengthy campaign this year, featuring in every match across Major League Soccer, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup play. Notably, the Brazilian midfielder was one of four outfield MLS players to start all 34 regular season matches in 2024. From the middle of the pitch, Artur helped the Dynamo to their first consecutive postseason appearance in over a decade and 10th overall berth, while allowing Houston to maintain a possession-based style of play on their way to setting single-season Club records in road wins (8) and points (54). The 28-year-old also helped Houston lead the league in average possession (59.2 percent). Artur led the team with 44 appearances (43 starts) and 3,897 minutes across all competitions this season, missing just 63 minutes of play and recording four assists.
Forwards Aliyu Ibrahim and Ezequiel Ponce were co-recipients of the Golden Boot Award after scoring six goals each across all competitions. Ibrahim scored all six of his goals in MLS regular season play, while also recording five assists. The 22-year-old earned MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors for his match-winning-goal performance versus the Portland Timbers in March. Ponce scored six goals in 15 matches during his short time with the club so far, including five in MLS play and one in Leagues Cup play. The Argentine striker earned Team of the Matchday honors of his own after scoring a goal in Houston's 2-0 road victor over LAFC in September.
Ponce also earned the Newcomer of the Year award for his contributions to the Club since arriving in June on a Club-record transfer fee from AEK Athens in Greece.
Brazilian defender Micael was selected as the team's Defender of the Year following a standout campaign in the backline. The 24-year-old led the team in clearances (61) this season, while helping Dynamo allow the third-fewest goals across regular season MLS play (39) and record 10 clean sheets across all competitions. Micael made 42 appearances (40 starts) in all competitions this season, totaling 3,597 minutes.
Midfielder Brooklyn Raines was named the Young Player of the Year as the 19-year-old continues to establish himself as a key contributor to the team. Raines made 20 appearances (five starts) this year in all competitions, and made history by becoming the youngest Dynamo player to complete a full match on Oct. 10 at St. Louis CITY SC. Additionally, the Homegrown Player has also joined the U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team in multiple international windows this year.
For the second year in a row, Dynamo fans can select the Fan Favorite award on X later today. Fans can select forward Amine Bassi, midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla, defender Griffin Dorsey or defender Erik Sviatchenko as their favorite player for the season.
Players, staff and media voted on select categories, and a full list of award winners can be found below.
AWARD PLAYER
Most Valuable Player Artur
Players' Player of the Year Artur
Golden Boot Award Aliyu Ibrahim and Ezequiel Ponce
Defender of the Year Micael
Newcomer of the Year Ezequiel Ponce
Young Player of the Year Brooklyn Raines
