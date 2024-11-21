CF Montréal Exercises Options of Nathan Saliba and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint for the 2025 Season

November 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Thursday that it has exercised the contract options of Nathan Saliba and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint for the 2025 season.

A total of 16 players are under contract for the 2025 season: goalkeepers Sébastian Breza and Jonathan Sirois, defenders Fernando Álvarez, Dawid Bugaj, George Campbell, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Tom Pearce and Joel Waterman, midfielders Alessandro Biello, Caden Clark, Bryce Duke, Dominic Iankov and Samuel Piette as well as forwards Matías Cóccaro, Mahala Opoku and Sunusi Ibrahim.

The Club will not exercise the contract options of Gabriele Corbo, Grayson Doody, Raheem Edwards, Ilias Iliadis, Lassi Lappalainen, Josef Martínez, Matteo Schiavoni, Róbert Thorkelsson and Rida Zouhir.

The Club is still negotiating with Ousman Jabang.

Lastly, the contracts of Victor Wanyama and Logan Ketterer expire at the end of 2024, as well as the loan of Joaquín Sosa.

Changes to the coaching staff

CF Montréal also announced on Thursday departures in the first team coaching staff.

Assistant coach Laurent Ciman, goalkeeper coach Romuald Peiser, and Luca Bucci, responsible for the goalkeeping development methodology, as well as fitness coach Barthélémy Delecroix, will not return in 2025. The Club has already begun the process of hiring their replacements.

CF Montréal would like to thank all departing players and coaches for their commitment and contributions to the Club.

