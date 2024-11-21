CF Montréal Exercises Options of Nathan Saliba and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint for the 2025 Season
November 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Thursday that it has exercised the contract options of Nathan Saliba and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint for the 2025 season.
A total of 16 players are under contract for the 2025 season: goalkeepers Sébastian Breza and Jonathan Sirois, defenders Fernando Álvarez, Dawid Bugaj, George Campbell, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Tom Pearce and Joel Waterman, midfielders Alessandro Biello, Caden Clark, Bryce Duke, Dominic Iankov and Samuel Piette as well as forwards Matías Cóccaro, Mahala Opoku and Sunusi Ibrahim.
The Club will not exercise the contract options of Gabriele Corbo, Grayson Doody, Raheem Edwards, Ilias Iliadis, Lassi Lappalainen, Josef Martínez, Matteo Schiavoni, Róbert Thorkelsson and Rida Zouhir.
The Club is still negotiating with Ousman Jabang.
Lastly, the contracts of Victor Wanyama and Logan Ketterer expire at the end of 2024, as well as the loan of Joaquín Sosa.
Changes to the coaching staff
CF Montréal also announced on Thursday departures in the first team coaching staff.
Assistant coach Laurent Ciman, goalkeeper coach Romuald Peiser, and Luca Bucci, responsible for the goalkeeping development methodology, as well as fitness coach Barthélémy Delecroix, will not return in 2025. The Club has already begun the process of hiring their replacements.
CF Montréal would like to thank all departing players and coaches for their commitment and contributions to the Club.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from November 21, 2024
- Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Olivier Mbaizo to New Contract - Philadelphia Union
- CF Montréal Exercises Options of Nathan Saliba and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint for the 2025 Season - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Togolese Striker Kévin Denkey as Designated Player - FC Cincinnati
- Kévin Denkey Sees FC Cincinnati as a 'Natural Choice' and Arrives Knowing They Can Reach the Highest Level - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Unveils Its Sporting Structure - Club de Foot Montreal
- New York City FC and Etihad Airways Announce Etihad Park - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Exercises Options of Nathan Saliba and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint for the 2025 Season
- CF Montréal Unveils Its Sporting Structure
- Contract Extension for Defender Joel Waterman
- Jonathan Sirois and Joel Waterman Called up by Canada
- Four CF Montréal Academy Players Called up by Canada's U17 National Team