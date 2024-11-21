Charlotte FC Announces End of Season Roster Decisions
November 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte, NC - Charlotte FC today announced end-of-season roster decisions ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.
The Club has exercised the options of nine players: Patrick Agyemang, Ben Bender, Brandon Cambridge, Hamady Diop, Jahlane Forbes, George Marks, Andrew Privett, Nicholas Scardina, Tyger Smalls
The options of three players have been declined: Junior Urso, Jaylin Lindsey, Jamie Paterson.
The Club will not take up the purchase option for Pep Biel.
Everyone at the Club would like to thank all departing players for their contributions to Charlotte FC.
The following players are under contract for the 2025 MLS Season:
Goalkeepers (4): David Bingham, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks, Chituru Odunze
Defenders (10): Nathan Byrne, Hamady Diop, Jahlane Forbes, Adilson Malanda, Jack Neeley, Joao Pedro, Andrew Privett, Tim Ream, Bill Tuiloma, Jere Uronen,
Midfielders (8): Ben Bender, Brandt Bronico, Brandon Cambridge, Djibril Diani, Nikola Petkovic, Brian Romero, Nicholas Scardina, Ashley Westwood
Forwards (8): Patrick Agyemang, Nimfasha Berchimias, Liel Abada, Tyger Smalls, Karol Swiderski, Iuri Tavares, Idan Toklomati, Kerwin Vargas
